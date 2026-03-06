Bookings are now open for travel

MONTREAL, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations and Vacances WestJet Québec are excited to offer guests direct access from Montreal to Cozumel, Mexico, one of the Caribbean's most established island destinations. The first flight departs March 6, 2026, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy a warm-weather escape. Flights will operate out of YUL through Sunwing and Vacances WestJet Québec.

Looking for that sweet spot between "do-it-all" and "do absolutely nothing"? Welcome to Cozumel, Mexico's largest Caribbean gem. Tucked just off the coast of the Yucatán, this island paradise is a masterclass in the art of the getaway. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a chill-seeker, or somewhere in between, Cozumel delivers the vacation vibes you've been dreaming of. With its own international airport and stunning all-inclusive resorts, it's the ultimate mix of eco-adventure and relaxation.

"If you're considering Mexico right now, Cozumel perfectly blends adventure and relaxation," said Andrew Dawson, CEO, Sunwing Vacations Group. "Guests can dive, explore, or unwind, all in a welcoming environment with trusted resorts and reliable infrastructure. It's the ideal destination for a safe and memorable Caribbean getaway, whenever guests are ready to travel."

Guests now have a wide selection of resorts to choose from, including:

El Cozumeleno Beach Resort

The Westin Cozumel

Cozumel Palace

Iberostar Waves Cozumel (coming soon)

Secrets Aura Cozumel

Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort and Spa

El Cid La Ceiba

Grand Park Royal Cozumel

Fiesta Americana Cozumel

The Explorean Cozumel

Melia Cozumel

Allegro Cozumel (coming soon)

Occidental Cozumel (coming soon)

To highlight the destination, Sunwing is featuring Secrets Aura Cozumel, departing March 13th at $1,565 per person, taxes included, as an introductory offer.

"Guests now have direct access to one of Mexico's most beloved islands," added Lyne Chayer, Vice-President, Québec Guest Experience & Vacations, WestJet Group. "Cozumel is fully prepared to welcome visitors. With flights filling quickly from Montreal, it's the perfect time to plan a Caribbean getaway with confidence."

Cozumel offers a mix of world-class diving, eco-adventures, beachfront resorts, family-friendly activities, and authentic island charm. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure preferred travel dates and take advantage of limited-time introductory offers.*

*Restrictions apply.

