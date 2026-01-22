Collaboration delivers vital aid and hope to hurricane-affected regions in Jamaica

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations extends heartfelt thanks to travel agents across Canada for their exceptional commitment and support, which made possible a generous $210,000 donation to aid communities in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa. This remarkable achievement underscores the vital role travel agents play in creating meaningful change beyond travel.

Marina Piccioni, Gift Card Program Director, Sunwing Vacations Group; Rahul Singh, Canadian paramedic and Founder of GlobalMedic; and Danya Greenless, Manager, Partner Development – Product, Sunwing Vacations Group. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Between December 1 and 14, Sunwing Vacations committed to donate $100 to GlobalMedic for every Jamaica vacation booked to support Jamaica. Tourism plays a critical role in supporting local communities and driving economic recovery, emphasizing the importance of bringing travellers back to the island, despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

"We are humbled that our partners remain confident in Jamaica's ability to build back, and this reinforces the fact that Jamaica is open for business, and we are ready to welcome our Canadian visitors," said Angella Bennett, Regional Director for Canada at the Jamaica Tourist Board. "This underscores how essential continued visitation is to restore livelihoods and sustain the destination's recovery."

Travel agents rose to the challenge and drove a remarkable increase in bookings to Jamaica, demonstrating both their commitment to clients and their meaningful support for communities as they rebuild.

"This initiative truly demonstrates the power of collaboration. Our travel agents across Canada came together not just to support their clients, but to make a real difference in the communities affected by Hurricane Melissa," said Danya Greenless, Manager, Partner Development, Product. "Seeing so many bookings translate directly into aid for families in Jamaica is inspiring, and it reinforces our belief that travel can bring hope and healing to those who need it most."

"Canadians are eager to return to Jamaica not only because of its natural beauty and warm hospitality, but because they want to play a role in supporting the people and the tourism industry as it rebuilds," said Greenless. "Travel can be a powerful force for good, and this initiative gave our clients an opportunity to make a meaningful impact while planning their vacation."

WestJet Group employees, including team members from Sunwing Vacations, partnered with GlobalMedic to pack more than 1,630 Emergency Food Kits and Family Kits at GlobalMedic's headquarters on November 6 and December 2. These kits were sent via WestJet Cargo and distributed to families in hurricane-affected regions, providing essential food and supplies during the recovery period.

"Support from partners like Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group, and Canada's travel agent community allows us to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis. These donations translate directly into life-saving aid for families in Jamaica who are working to rebuild after Hurricane Melissa," said Rahul Singh, the Canadian paramedic and founder of GlobalMedic.

This initiative highlights the power of community-driven action within the travel industry.

