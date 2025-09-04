As Sunwing's September Partner of the Month, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts is offering Canadians exclusive savings, Kids Stay Free offers and premium all inclusive perks at resorts across Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations' Partner of the Month for September, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, is turning up the heat just as summer cools down. With reduced rates, resort credits, and Kids Stay Free offers*, Canadians can enjoy luxury vacation packages at Grand Palladium and TRS stunning properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica when booking with Sunwing Vacations before September 30, 2025.

Partner of the month: Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts delivers the perfect blend of family fun and sophisticated luxury. Known for elegant colonial décor and 5 star service, these resorts cater to every type of getaway with gourmet international dining, the innovative Palladium Dietary Card program for guests with allergies and signature pools with swim-up bars. Families can enjoy kids clubs and entertainment programs while adults unwind at the world-class Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness. Families looking to elevate their experience can upgrade to Family Selection by Grand Palladium, featuring exclusive pools, priority reservations, and personal family hosts for the ultimate VIP treatment. For those seeking a romantic retreat and a sophisticated getaway with friends, the TRS Hotels offer butler service, modern all-suite accommodations, and elevated gastronomic experiences in a wide range of cuisines on breathtaking beaches in Cancun, Riviera Maya and Punta Cana.

For vacation packages secured between September 1 and September 30, 2025, for travel until October 31, 2026, travellers can benefit from reduced rates* and $600 USD in resort credits at all participating Grand Palladium properties, plus Kids Stay Free offers when booking the Family Selection room category at select participating resorts. Vacationers can also enter for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive getaway to Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa by filling out the entry form on Sunwing.ca.

Sun-seekers are encouraged to book their dream getaway to Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts through Sunwing.ca or their local travel advisor by September 30, 2025 to secure limited-time savings.

*Restrictions apply.

