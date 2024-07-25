Secure chatbot empowers employees to safely experiment with GenAI

Over 5,000 employees using the tool per week

Propelled productivity and 229 per cent increase in use less than a year after launch

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life has been named a 2024 CIO Awards Canada winner for their Sun Life Asks GenAI chatbot. The CIO Awards Canada celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award recognizes the tech world's most innovative organizations and accomplished leaders.

Sun Life Asks is an internal GenAI chatbot that enables employees to find quick answers and general assistance with daily tasks. Housed within Sun Life's existing technology ecosystem, the tool performs tasks similar to chatbots available externally and can help with everything from summarization of text to organizing ideas for a presentation or even analyzing the purpose or sentiment of an article.

"GenAI is an important part of our digital transformation and we are committed to safely innovating and adopting emerging technology," said Laura Money, Executive Vice-President, Chief Information and Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life. "Our goal is to ensure that our employees have access to the benefits of a GenAI chatbot for work-related purposes, while keeping Client and company data safe. We're honoured that CIO Awards Canada has recognized Sun Life Asks as one of the most innovative projects for 2024."

Sun Life Asks is helping employees develop skills for the future and in just eight short months since launch:

Employees report saving minutes to hours each day on regular tasks and are reinvesting that time into work they find most meaningful.

The tool has generated over 400,000 queries in the first 8 months, with 10,000 queries daily – in fact, use has climbed 229 per cent between launch and now.

Over 2500 employees have continued to upskill to better understand AI through CIFAR's Destination AI course, embedding within our own internal training platform. The course covers machine learning, GenAI, big data and deep learning, as well as the role we all play in shaping this emerging technology as it continues to evolve.

A new prompt training course also just launched internally to help employees learn strategies to write clearer prompts to generate better GenAI outputs.

Sun Life is committed to digital leadership and to ensuring a focus on client impact by continuing to adopt and experiment with innovative technology. Our culture is rooted in safety and security which extends to our adoption of emerging technologies. Through technology like GenAI, Sun Life empowers its people to enhance their skills to propel our Purpose, to help clients achieve lifelong financial security and live healthier lives, forward.

