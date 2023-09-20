MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life and Courses Thématiques are proud to expand their strategic partnership. As part of their joint commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities, Sun Life will become title sponsor for the Courses Thématiques Sun Life race series for the next three years.

This announcement builds on the existing partnership between the two organizations. In March 2023, they announced that Sun Life would be title sponsor for eight Courses Thématiques events.

Under the new agreement, the Courses Thématiques Sun Life series aims to enhance the experience for the thousands of runners, walkers, and family and friends who take part in these popular events. The events in the Courses Thématiques Sun Life series offer a wide range of courses for athletes of all abilities, with distances from 1 km to 42.2 km.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our race series in partnership with Sun Life. We hope to develop major projects together in service of our shared goal to promote healthy living," said Éric Fleury, Organizer and Event Director of the Courses Thématiques Sun Life series.

"A few months into our partnership, it seemed natural to deepen the relationship between our organizations. We hope that this collaboration will help make running accessible to even more people and encourage Quebecers to take control of their health. Together, we're building healthy communities," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec.

The circuit continues this fall

The Sun Life Courses Thématiques series continues this fall. On October 1st, participants will have the opportunity to admire Granby's magnificent autumn landscapes by running or walking a distance ranging from 1 to 42.2 km. Then, on October 15, runners and walkers will celebrate autumn with an Oktoberfest-themed. The last race of the circuit will be Halloween-themed: you'll find witches, pumpkins and zombies in the streets of Mont-St-Hilaire over distances ranging from 1 to 15 km.

To view the calendar of events and register, visit www.coursesthematiques.com .

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower people to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Learn more about Sun Life in the community .

About Courses Thématiques Sun Life series

Starting out with the Tour du Lac Brome run in 2007, the team acquired the Coupe Dix30 circuit in 2013. After a year under that name, the organization was rebranded as Courses Thématiques in 2015 at the request of towns where the races were held. Since then, the Courses Thématiques organizers have made a name for themselves and have increased their market share, despite a highly competitive landscape. The team has continued to add new events and expand existing races over the years.

The organization owes its success to the specialized team it has built over the years, made up of runners, administrators, organizers and consultants from the racing community. This team has made key decisions and taken action to ensure high-quality events.

Sun Life: Ariane Richard Manager, Public Relations Office of the President, Quebec Tel.: 438-364-6807 [email protected] Courses Thématiques Sun Life series: Émilie Fournier Project Manager, Communications and Logistics [email protected]

SOURCE La série des Courses Thématiques