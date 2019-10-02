Sun Life is proud title sponsor of the Toronto Raptors Training Camp in Québec City

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life is proud to be title sponsor of the first Raptors Training Camp hosted in the province of Quebec. The Camp has brought #WeTheNorth excitement to Québec City this week as the 2019 NBA Champions prepare for the coming season. Basketball fans from throughout the province are anticipated to attend the Intra-Squad game on October 3, 2019.

"We're proud to be the official sponsor of the Raptors Training Camp, particularly after their incredible championship season," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Sun Life has been on this exciting journey with the Raptors for six seasons leading up to their historic Championship. Our relationship is built on our mutual passion for basketball and helping to promote healthy, active lifestyles in our communities."

Sun Life's partnership with the Raptors began during the 2014 Raptors season in an effort to encourage healthy lifestyles among young people. In 2017, Sun Life expanded its relationship with the Raptors as the team's first jersey patch sponsor.

The partnership also includes the collaboration between Sun Life, the Toronto Raptors, the NBA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada to run Sun Life's Dunk for Diabetes program. Dunk for Diabetes is an innovative program that promotes healthy habits through basketball-inspired fitness challenges and nutrition education, combined with motivation from Raptors players and Sun Life advisors. Sun Life has played an instrumental role in raising extensive awareness about the prevention of type 2 diabetes through Dunk for Diabetes.

"We see first-hand the passion our employees and Clients feel from coast to coast for the Raptors. We have a rich history in Quebec. Its fitting that we are sponsoring the team's first visit to Quebec City," said Milos Vranesevic, Senior Vice President & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life.

Since 2012, Sun Life has committed over $25 million globally to support diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives. This includes a donation to the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation in 2018 to create the Diabetes Prevention Support Clinic. Sun Life's role in supporting diabetes research goes back to 1925 when the company gave $25,000, a sizable donation at the time, to the Banting Research Foundation to fund diabetes and insulin related research.

