This recognition is an important step in Sun Life's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and underscores the important role organizations play in advancing Indigenous relations

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is proud to announce that it has been awarded Bronze certification in the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program.

The PAIR program evaluates corporate performance in Indigenous relations through a comprehensive assessment of four key areas: Leadership Commitments, Indigenous Employees, Indigenous Economic Prosperity, and Community Relationships. Sun Life's Bronze certification reflects the company's progress in advancing reconciliation and its commitment to continuous improvement in these crucial areas.

"At Sun Life, we are honoured to receive this recognition and are committed to ongoing reconciliation. It's vital for the wellbeing, prosperity, and resilience of Indigenous communities," said Jessica Tan, EVP and President, Sun Life Canada. "Achieving CCIB Bronze certification is a significant milestone that reflects our dedication to Indigenous relations and economic reconciliation. However, it also serves as a reminder of the important work that still lies ahead."

Sun Life's participation in PAIR has enabled several key initiatives in our Canadian business over the years, including:

Adopting the principle, "Nothing without you, about you," a collaborative and respectful way of working in relational accountability with Indigenous partners, employees and Clients.

Creating an Indigenous Relations Executive Steering Committee responsible for providing governance and oversight of Sun Life's Indigenous commitments.

Launching the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation Indigenous cultural awareness training to over 12,000 employees in Canada. To date, over 97% of employees have completed the training.

Creating the Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarship for Black and Indigenous Students, which awards up to 20 talented candidates in Canada a $5,000 scholarship and internship.

Establishing a partnership with Indigenous owned TWCC Contact Centre Services Limited (TCCS) to provide national contact centre support and customer service solutions to eligible Canadians under the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Through this multi-year partnership, more than 125 jobs have been created in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Looking ahead, Sun Life is dedicated to deepening relationships with Indigenous partners and working towards higher levels of PAIR certification. Sun Life will continue to work in relational accountability with Indigenous Peoples to ensure its reconciliation efforts are meaningful, impactful, and aligned with Indigenous partners and communities across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life's Indigenous commitments.

