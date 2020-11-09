Branded Kaleidoscope for Sun Life employees, the program will take participants on a journey from unconscious bias to conscious action by embedding tiny, but powerful, acts of inclusion into their daily behaviours and routines. Inclusion Works is a peer learning program, designed to help employees own, accelerate and embed change — accelerating the pace at which inclusion becomes a habit.

"At Sun Life we are all committed to do our part to end systemic racism, intolerance and inequities. Integrating learning and development is critical to achieving our goal," said Helena Pagano, Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer at Sun Life. "Our ambition to be one of the best insurance and asset management companies in the world depends on active and sincere efforts to embrace diverse perspectives. We're excited to work with Hive Learning to support us in achieving our goal."

Over the past 18 months, the program was piloted with 1,500 employees in North America and Asia. At the end of the pilot:

94 per cent felt confident demonstrating inclusive behaviours at work.

88 per cent committed to taking action on what they learned.

92 per cent found the overall learning experience engaging and valuable.

96 per cent believe the program will drive positive change at Sun Life.

"Too many organizations focus solely on unconscious bias training, rather than helping their people understand how to practically behave in a more inclusive way," said Julia Tierney, CEO of Hive Learning. "Sun Life's commitment to building inclusive capability is second to none. I'm proud we get to partner with them on this project and look forward to seeing them grow from strength to strength."

As outlined in Sun Life's 2019 Sustainability Report, our efforts in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are directly aligned with our Purpose, our business strategy and our ultimate success as a company.

Together, we can and will do better.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,186 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning is an award-winning peer learning platform. Our approach uses peer accountability to create deep emotional connections with learning and embed lasting culture change. We create peer learning programmes, specialising in inclusion, wellbeing, and leadership development; and peer learning networks - best practice communities that scale knowledge sharing to drive innovation. This formula helps organisations radically accelerate the adoption of culture-critical skills at scale.

Hive Learning is proud to count the likes of Legal & General, the 30% Club, and Deloitte among its customers. Visit www.hivelearning.com to learn more.

Media Relations Contacts:

Sun Life

Yasna Criscione

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 647-327-2009

[email protected]

Hive Learning

Hannah Flaherty

Marketing & Insight Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

