Sun Life invests in virtual pharmacy Pillway to make it easier for Canadians to live healthier

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sun Life is pleased to announce a minority investment of $9.5 million in Simpill Health Group Inc., operating as Pillway, with an opportunity to invest up to an additional $1.5 million. Pillway's online pharmacy expands upon Sun Life's digital health services and offerings. Sun Life and its health business are committed to helping Canadians navigate, access, receive and integrate care.

"With over 50% of Canadians taking at least one prescription drug a month1, access to medications and pharmacy care is critical. For those caring for their loved ones, helping with medication management and adherence is equally as important," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "As one of the largest private payers of prescription medication in Canada, we know first-hand how important it is that people receive their medication and take it correctly. The team at Pillway has the pharmacy expertise and services to help Canadians, regardless of where they are in their health journey."

In June 2023, Sun Life launched the Lumino Health™ Pharmacy app, with the technology platform and pharmacy services provided by Pillway. This service was rolled out to Sun Life Group Benefits Clients in Canada. Through the convenience of an app, Pillway's services include:

Access to connect with a live pharmacist by chat or a phone call.

Medications delivered directly in Canada . For many, medicines will arrive the same or next business day.

. For many, medicines will arrive the same or next business day. Personalized pre-packaging to help you take the right medications at the right time.

Ability to track usage, manage refills and receive important notifications directly through the app.

"Pillway and Sun Life share a mutual passion for helping Canadians with their health. Today's announcement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to easy-to-use and high-quality pharmacy care," said Lak Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Pillway. "We are excited to have Sun Life as a strategic partner, and together, continue to grow."

This investment is just one of the many ways Sun Life is focusing on the health and well-being of Canadians and working to help bridge the health care gap. It builds on the momentum established by our acquisition of Dialogue, Canada's premier health and wellness virtual care platform. Sun Life has been offering Dialogue's services in Canada since March 2020 and Dialogue recently expanded into the U.S.

As a sustainability-driven organization, we strive to positively impact health and wellness outcomes for all. Learn more about Sun Life's sustainability efforts here.

