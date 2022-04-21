Canadians seeking mental health support can now access free self-guided therapy

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Life is expanding its commitment towards Ukraine humanitarian and resettlement efforts, with an additional $200,000 donated to the Canadian Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Donations will now total over $1.1 million. We know that Canadians are struggling with mental health concerns which have been exacerbated by both the ongoing pandemic as well as concerns related to world security and peace. As a result, Sun Life is providing free access to self-guided therapy to anyone in Canada struggling with mental health issues.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, and everyone affected by this brutal invasion and war. We remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in the region and the ongoing threat to global peace and stability," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Together with the global community, we feel a sense of compassion and empathy for the courage and resilience that people living in Ukraine have shown. We hope that our additional donation will help the people of Ukraine affected by this crisis."

Today's announcement supplements Sun Life's financial support announced in March, donations from Sun Life's companies and affiliates including MFS, BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners, and employee donations matched by Sun Life through its employee giving program.

Virtual cognitive behavioural therapy available in Canada

As part of this expanded commitment, Sun Life is offering access to mental health support, free of charge, to anyone in need. In partnership with Dialogue, anyone in Canada will now have access to online cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) for a limited time. The virtual service offers a set of interactive toolkits to help individuals overcome negative feelings, like stress and anxiety. Starting with a short quiz, users can access helpful information and resources, like meditation exercises, practical tips, and more. iCBT is available 24/7 and can be done anywhere that internet access is available. Click here to access the service.

"Online cognitive behavioural therapy is a clinically proven and effective treatment option to help people get through life's difficult moments," said Cherif Habib, CEO, Dialogue. "Together with Sun Life, we are investing in mental health support to help thousands living in Canada over the next few months."

"We also recognize the mental and emotional toll that the invasion of Ukraine has had on people, coupled with the stress of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "If you are struggling with stress or anxiety beyond your control, we encourage you to seek the support you need to get better. There are resources available to help."

Those in Canada wanting to support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Support in Canada Appeal at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Gannon Loftus

Director, Corporate Communications

T: 647-228-8244

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada