TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") today announced management fee reductions for both of its low volatility international and global equity funds and name changes to the same mandates, to better reflect their investment approach.

Management Fee Reductions

Effective February 1, 2026, management fees for both funds will be reduced by 0.25%.

Fund Name Changes

Effective January 12, 2026:

Sun Life MFS Low Volatility Global Equity Fund will be renamed SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund

Sun Life MFS Low Volatility International Equity Fund will be renamed SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund

Fund Name Series A/T5/T8 Series F/F5 Series O Current MF New MF Current MF New MF Current MF New MF SLGI MFS Blended

Research Low Vol

Global Fund 1.75 % 1.50 % 0.75 % 0.50 % 0.75 % 0.50 % SLGI MFS Blended

Research Low Vol

International Fund 1.75 % 1.50 % 0.75 % 0.50 % 0.75 % 0.50 %

Investment Approach

These changes highlight the proprietary Blended Research approach employed by Sun Life Global Investments' sub-advisor, MFS Investment Management (MFS). The Blended Research strategy combines fundamental and quantitative research methodologies to construct well-diversified and differentiated low volatility equity portfolios that aim to perform in all market environments.

The investment objectives and strategies of the funds remain unchanged.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE), and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.