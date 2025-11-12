$600,000 partnership for the Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - On the occasion of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) Foundation and Sun Life are proud to renew their partnership for the Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic. This new donation of $600,000 over three years brings Sun Life's investment to more than $1.5 million since the Clinic's inception in 2019.

Sun Life renews its commitment to the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation for diabetes support.

The Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic at the MHI EPIC Clinic takes a one-of-a-kind approach. It has already welcomed more than 1,500 patients and performed nearly 19,000 personalized follow-ups. Its goal is clear: to take early action to sustainably transform lifestyles, with the hope of reversing the progression of type 2 diabetes.

A road to remission

The results are clear: 40% of patients with prediabetes achieve full remission, and 20% of newly diagnosed patients with type 2 diabetes return to normal glucose without medication after 6 months1.

"What we are proposing here is much more than medical care. It is a change in trajectory. Every patient is empowered to take charge of their health. And many find a sense of hope they thought was lost," says Dr. Philippe L.-L'Allier, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation at MHI.

"For more than six years, the Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic has been changing the lives of thousands of patients and their families," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. "Diabetes affects not only physical health, but also people's mental and financial health and their dreams for the future. The Clinic provides essential support to all those facing this diagnosis."

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, affect nearly half of Canada's population2. In 2013, their cost was estimated at $8.1 billion in Canada, and that figure could rise to $13 billion by 2030 if no concrete action is taken3.

Diabetes is often just one of a series of chronic diseases that can include hypertension, cardiovascular problems, or psychological distress. That makes it particularly hard to manage, both for individuals and the health care system. By focusing on early prevention and reversibility, the Clinic offers a proactive, effective and workable model.

With the renewed partnership with Sun Life, the Clinic will be able to continue its mission, enhance services, and help even more patients gain control of their health.

"I didn't think it was possible, but my blood sugar went back to normal. I take a lot less medication, I feel stronger, I feel freer. They didn't just help me live better with diabetes, they helped me get through it," says France Wagner, a program participant.

Across the globe, Sun Life is removing barriers to prevention and care by supporting charities that deliver programs which help prevent type 2 diabetes. Since 2012, we've donated over $60 million CAD to the cause. In 2024, Sun Life launched an innovative life insurance product designed specifically for people with diabetes, offering better approval rates and affordable premiums. For more information on Sun Life diabetes resources, visit www.sunlife.ca/en/health/diabetes.

To learn more about the Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic or watch more videos, visit www.fondationicm.org/en/diabetes-prevention-clinic.

_______________________________________

1 Montreal Heart Institute Foundation, 2025

2 Statistics Canada, Health of Canadians, March 5, 2025

3 Conference Board of Canada, Improving Lifestyle Habits: Substantial Benefits for Quebec's Economy and the Health of Its Citizens, November 24, 2014

Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Established in 1977, the Foundation raises and administers funds to support the Institute's important and innovative projects and combat cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the world. Its fundraising events and donor contributions have made this cardiovascular health leader the largest heart research centre in the country. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $430 million for the Institute. This money has opened the door to important breakthroughs and allowed the institute's specialists, professionals, and researchers to provide cutting-edge care to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec. fondationicm.org/en

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

