New series on three popular fixed income funds offers choice and flexibility for advisors and investors focused on lifelong financial security

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") has launched its first exchange-traded series ("ETF Series") on three of its most popular active fixed income solutions, marking its entry into the fast-growing ETF market which now accounts for $612.6 billion assets in Canada1. This new series provides advisors and investors another way to access the deep and specialized portfolio management expertise of sub-advisors MFS Investment Management, SLC Management and Crescent Capital Group with the flexibility of ETF structures. Each fund has closed the initial offering of ETF Series units, and those ETF Series units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the market open today. Details of the three funds offering ETF Series are provided below.

Fund Ticker Symbol

(TSX) Management Fee Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool – ETF Series SLCA 0.43 % Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series SLGC 0.43 % Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool – ETF Series SLSC 0.70 %



Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool (TSX: SLCA) seeks to provide income while preserving capital primarily by investing directly in debt securities or indirectly by investing in mutual funds (including exchange traded funds) that invest in such securities.

Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: SLGC) seeks total return through investment in investment grade and non-investment grade debt securities of issuers located anywhere in the world.

Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool (TSX: SLSC) seeks to provide income and capital preservation by investing primarily in non-investment grade high yield debt securities.

Sun Life Global Investments is committed to providing retail investors access to institutional-quality private credit and access to narrowly syndicated credit through its funds. Advisors can now leverage the deep fixed income expertise of key sub-advisors across public and private markets through the investment structure of their choice. As the complex wealth needs of Canadians continues to shift, so does the diverse needs of advisors who guide their clients towards appropriate investment solutions. This new offering is designed to help Canadians shape their investment futures with flexibility and choice to build tailored income portfolios on their path to lifetime financial security. With retirement top of mind for so many, this is one more innovation intended to help Canadians feel confident with their financial planning options.

"The launch of our ETF Series marks a new chapter in delivering innovative, flexible solutions to Canadians" says Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada. "As Sun Life Global Investments celebrates 15 years of growth, this milestone reflects our continued commitment to helping advisors and their clients build holistic wealth solutions. Enabling Canadians to feel confident in their long-term financial security is why we're seen as a true, trusted partner in the industry."

Fifteen years ago, Sun Life Global Investments was established as a product manufacturer and solutions provider to combine the strength of Sun Life with world class multi-asset solutions capabilities. Since its inception, the firm has celebrated many milestones, including becoming one of the largest asset managers for defined contribution pensions and leveraging sub-advisors like MFS Investment Management and SLC Management to offer both public and alternative asset class solutions to Canadians.

Sun Life Global Investments is a key part of Sun Life's overall commitment to helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security. With Sun Life's global operations totaling $1.5T in AUM, and a 160-year legacy, Sun Life Global Investments remains one of the fastest-growing retail and institutional managers in Canada. Sun Life Global Investments' diverse suite of solutions includes mutual funds, segregated funds, accumulation annuities, GICs, payout annuities and now ETF Series. As a global investment platform, powered by a world class Multi-Asset Solutions team and world class sub-advisors from around the world, this new offering will expand how investors and advisors think about and reach their financial goals.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and ETF investments. Please read the fund's prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., which is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. and offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. SLGI Asset Management Inc. brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of December 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $40.95 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

