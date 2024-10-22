Sun Life is recognized by Excellence Canada as a leader in mental health, supporting employees, Clients and Canadians with best-in-class workplace programs

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life has been recognized by Excellence Canada with their top-level certification, the Canada Order of Excellence for Mental Health at Work®. After receiving the Platinum level Mental Health at Work certification in 2021, Sun Life has demonstrated continuous improvement to the well-being of its people over the last three years. Sun Life is the fourth organization in Canada to receive the prestigious certification, recognizing its commitment to prioritizing employee well-being, fostering a positive work culture, and achieving excellence in mental health.

"At Sun Life, we believe a healthy mind is the foundation of a thriving workforce. Winning this award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting the well-being of our people," said Jacques Goulet, Executive Chair of Sun Life Canada. "As a valued health and benefits partner to thousands of employers and millions of Canadians, we see firsthand the true impact of the mental health crisis. That's why we are proud to be a trailblazer in creating a mentally safe and healthy workplace."

Fostering a culture of well-being

As an employer to more than 12,000 employees across Canada, Sun Life recognizes that a healthy, engaged workforce is critical to driving sustainable business success. The Order of Excellence certification is reflective of a culture that emphasizes caring, authenticity, and a deep commitment to well-being. Sun Life's leadership has prioritized efforts that reduce stigma, create a safe space to speak up and encourage employees to be proactive in seeking mental health support when needed.

Sun Life offers industry-leading benefits coverage to support employees with professional mental health services. The company provides customized mental health support programs tailored to individual needs, including Lumino Health Virtual Care, Lumino Health and Mental Health Coach. Employees have access to best-in-class solutions that are evidence based, targeted and inclusive to help them thrive at work. As a result, Sun Life employees are accessing mental health resources at record levels:

Employees are getting the help they need faster , showing a decrease in long-term disability incidence and better outcomes than industry peers.

, showing a decrease in long-term disability incidence and better outcomes than industry peers. They feel Sun Life's wellness programs help them live a healthier lifestyle , with a 50 per cent increase in employees accessing therapeutic interventions and a 40 per cent increase in usage of the Employee & Family Assistance Program.

, with a 50 per cent increase in employees accessing therapeutic interventions and a 40 per cent increase in usage of the Employee & Family Assistance Program. Employees are feeling empowered by their leaders, with more than 90 per cent of employees indicating that their manager effectively supports their well-being.

"Sun Life recognizes that everyone's mental health journey looks different and supporting the mental health of our employees is an important focus for Sun Life," said Nicole Montpetit, Vice President, Total Rewards, Canada, Sun Life. "This recognition is reflective of our caring culture, supportive leadership and employee-centric approach to mental health. It's a powerful example of the positive impact that can be achieved when organizations create psychologically healthy and safe spaces where employees are able to bring their best selves to work."

Making mental health a priority in Canada

Sun Life's leadership in mental health extends into their work with Clients and the community. The company supports the health needs of more than 4.5 million Canadians through their workplace benefits plans. The conversation around mental health has been front and center – and it continues to be a top priority for employers across the country. The volume of claims for mental health practitioners is rising, growing 20 per cent in 2023, and more than doubling since 20191. While mental health is the leading cause of disability, more Canadians are accessing the care they need2. Sun Life continues to help remove the stigma by extending the success of its own employee products and solutions to its Clients.

The power of community partnerships to drive meaningful change is also an important pillar of Sun Life's mental health strategy. With 70 per cent of mental health challenges beginning during childhood3, Sun Life made a pledge to support mental health programs for at-risk and marginalized youth in Canada. To date, the company has provided more than $10 million in philanthropic donations since 2020 in support of mental health across Canada.

The Canada Order of Excellence for Mental Health at Work certification reflects Sun Life's continuous commitment to supporting the mental health of employees, Clients, and communities. The company has shown leadership and a relentless drive to make a positive impact and help build a healthier, more resilient Canada. Learn more about the certification here.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

________________________ 1 Sun Life – Design for Health report: Paramedical and drug claims, 2023 2 CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health – The Crisis Is Real, 2024 3 Canadian Mental Health Association: Child and Youth Mental Health – Signs and Symptoms, 2024

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Amanda Hardy

Manager

Corporate Communications

T. 437-239-7798

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.