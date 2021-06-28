Sun Life donates $825,000 to the Foundation for Black Communities

Funding to support mental health and physical activity programs

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life is announcing an $825,000 donation, over three years, to the Foundation for Black Communities. This funding will support Black-led non-profit and charitable organizations serving Black communities across Canada. Many of these community-based organizations face barriers to funding because they are not registered charities.

Sun Life's donation aligns to these priority initiatives:

Mental health programs that teach coping skills and resilience to youth.

Physical activity programs for youth that encourage healthy and active lifestyles. One of the areas this will support is diabetes prevention.

These areas are priority concerns for Black communities in Canada, according to the Foundation for Black Communities. They align to Sun Life's focus on helping all Canadians live healthier lives. Underrepresented communities see a greater risk of diabetes and mental health challenges. Funding Black-led community organizations that plan to address these health inequities will support lasting, sustainable change.

"Our communities thrive when they are equitable. We know that Black communities are seeing greater impacts as a result of the pandemic, while also being historically underserved," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "This donation will enable Black-led community organizations to access the resources they need to create change. This is one way Sun Life is building diverse and equitable communities."

The Foundation for Black Communities is Canada's first-ever Black-led, Black-mandated philanthropic foundation. It exists to ensure every Black person in Canada can thrive and define their own future.

They will invest in Black-led, Black-serving organizations helping Black communities across Canada access support to build healthy lifestyles.

"Black communities and community organizations have been chronically underfunded. While this partnership begins to address the underinvestment, it also represents a new approach to philanthropy that acknowledges Black communities' agency in directing and determining where those investments should be aimed," said Liban Abokor, working group member for the Foundation for Black Communities. "Sun Life's donation will have a real and meaningful impact across the country. As the first insurer in Canada to sign on, we are thrilled to have their support."

As a global leader committed to sustainability and building healthy, diverse communities, Sun Life is taking actionable steps to remove systemic barriers for Clients, advisors, employees and communities. This exciting new partnership with the Foundation for Black Communities marks a significant step forward in our commitment to be a leader in our communities and industry in the battle against anti-Black racism and to help remove systemic barriers that negatively affect Black Canadians.

To learn more about how Sun Life is making a difference in the community, read their 2020 Sustainability Report.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About Foundation For Black Communities

‍Foundation for Black Communities exists to ensure every Black person in Canada can thrive and all Black communities have agency in defining their own future. We will invest in change making, working with Canadian philanthropic, political and business partners to ensure that Black-led and Black-serving organizations have the sustained resources they need to make a meaningful impact. The Foundation for Black Communities is being stewarded by a working group of Black professionals within the non-profit, charitable, philanthropic and community development sectors. The working group is supported by a growing network of Black and ally leaders from across Canada. Visit forblackcommunities.org for more information and follow @Fdnblkcomm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

