Funding will help the Black Health Alliance deliver critical mental health programming to the community

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - To improve access to mental health support for Black communities, Sun Life is donating $200,000 to the Black Health Alliance. The funding will help Black workers, especially those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Life's donation will enable the Black Health Alliance to provide five culturally safe mental health sessions to 200 frontline workers at no cost.

"The pandemic continues to take an emotional toll on everyone and the need for mental health support is growing. Black communities in particular face challenges including difficulty finding culturally safe mental health services and waiting twice as long to access it," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "Day-in and day-out, those on the frontline put themselves at risk to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. Supporting their mental health will contribute to building healthier communities. This donation will ensure that more Black frontline workers get access to the mental health resources they urgently need."

In partnership with Innovate Inclusion, the program is open to residents of Ontario and Quebec who identify as Black and are eighteen years of age or older. Individuals will be selected through an application process. Information about the program and how to apply can be found at bemhi.ca.

"Black communities continue to face several barriers to accessing culturally safe mental health services. Combined with the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging the need for mental health support for Black frontline workers is paramount," said Paul Bailey, Executive Director, Black Health Alliance. "Our partnership with Innovate Inclusion and Sun Life's donation will help provide access to culturally safe mental health support that considers the unique experiences of Black frontline workers. We are excited to have Sun Life's support and commitment to improving the mental health of all Canadians."

As a global leader committed to sustainability and building healthy, diverse communities, Sun Life is taking steps to remove systemic barriers for Clients, advisors, employees and communities. Working with organizations like the Black Health Alliance enables Sun Life to act on its diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and help underserved communities.

To learn more about how Sun Life is making a difference in the community, read our 2020 Sustainability Report.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills.

Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further its commitment to healthy and active living. Its employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering more than 16,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About the Black Health Alliance

The Black Health Alliance is a community-led registered charity working to improve the health and well-being of Black communities in Canada. For more information about The Black Health Alliance please visit: www.blackhealthalliance.ca or email [email protected].

About Innovate Inclusion

Innovate Inclusion is a Canadian not-for-profit that advocates for the economic success of historically excluded entrepreneurs and tech talent through conducting research, creating access, and raising awareness. For more information about Innovate Inclusion, please visit www.innovateinc.co or email [email protected].

