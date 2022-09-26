TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Life announced today that it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Eastern Canada.

"The situation in Eastern Canada is devastating and we are here for our Clients, advisors, employees, and neighbours in our communities impacted by Hurricane Fiona," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. "Our thoughts are with everyone in the affected areas of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, and our donation will help those who are in need of immediate aid."

This contribution will allow the Canadian Red Cross to respond to relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities at the individual and community levels. Sun Life is also providing employees with an opportunity to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts through its employee giving program. Employees based in Canada and the United States who make a personal donation will have their contribution matched by Sun Life, up to a specified amount.



Canadians wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. The Government of Canada is matching any donations Canadians and corporations make to the Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal over the next 28 days.

