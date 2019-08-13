Sun Life completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") announced today the successful completion of the public offering in Canada of $750 million principal amount of Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures"). An amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering of the Debentures will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing green or social assets that meet the eligibility criteria set out under Sun Life's Sustainability Bond Framework.

The Debentures were sold under a pricing supplement dated August 7, 2019, issued pursuant to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus and its prospectus supplement dated March 28, 2019, all of which are available on the SEDAR website for Sun Life at www.sedar.com.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America and its territories and possessions or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of such Act. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

