TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Deacon, Sun Life's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, participated in a fireside chat at RBC Capital Markets' Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York on March 10, 2026. The fireside chat was moderated by Darko Mihelic, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

To access the webcast replay, please visit our Sun Life Investor Relations page.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

