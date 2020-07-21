Sun Life Clients can now get the insurance they need, faster than ever

New Sun eApp fast tracks the life and critical illness insurance process so advisors can help Clients quickly and easily

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - At a time when Canadians are thinking about their health and financial security needs more than ever, Sun Life Canada is pleased to launch Sun eApp – an online, sustainable insurance application platform for third party advisors and their Clients. As Canadians continue to navigate the pandemic, the Sun eApp makes it easier for Clients to get the solutions they need to close insurance coverage gaps and build long-term wealth. Financial security is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy and part of our focus on providing Clients with innovative products and services to help increase their lifetime financial security.

Sun eApp helps Clients and their advisors through the process of applying for life and critical illness insurance digitally. The online platform supports advisors as they submit digital insurance applications, settle and manage in-force policies and speeds up the end-to-end process – helping a Client receive a decision on their application in as little as 24 hours. The Sun eApp is another example of how Sun Life Canada is enhancing its digital platform for Clients to complement the holistic advice that can only come from a trusted advisor.

"Canadians are seeking trusted financial advice while maintaining physical distancing," said Vineet Kochhar, Senior Vice-President, Insurance Solutions, Sun Life Canada. "While digital experiences remain paramount, nothing replaces the value of advice from an advisor. Sun eApp is simple, intuitive and takes care of the details so advisors can focus on what matters most – providing great advice and peace of mind to Clients and their families, especially in times of need."

Built with an agile methodology and advisor input, Sun eApp is:

A one-stop-shop digital experience – the online application process supports advisors from start to finish in preparing applications for life and critical illness insurance. Advisors can also use the platform to schedule tele-interviews with Clients.

– the online application process supports advisors from start to finish in preparing applications for life and critical illness insurance. Advisors can also use the platform to schedule tele-interviews with Clients. Quick and easy – using eSignature capabilities for applications, Sun eApp can return a decision on eligible applications in as little as 24 hours, speeding up the application process by approximately one week.

– using eSignature capabilities for applications, Sun eApp can return a decision on eligible applications in as little as 24 hours, speeding up the application process by approximately one week. Paperless – the digital platform significantly reduces the amount of paperwork needed for an application. With full integration, Sun eApp will replace the need for millions of sheets of paper each year.

– the digital platform significantly reduces the amount of paperwork needed for an application. With full integration, Sun eApp will replace the need for millions of sheets of paper each year. Updated in real time – advisors can track in-progress applications on their dashboard, allowing them to keep Clients informed on the status of their application in real time.

– advisors can track in-progress applications on their dashboard, allowing them to keep Clients informed on the status of their application in real time. A continued evolution – driven by advisor feedback, Sun eApp will continue to evolve and launch new features to deliver best-in-class experiences to Clients and advisors.

"The app is the best one I have used so far," said Jason Bonneteau, Managing Partner, WPG The Wealth Planning Group Inc. "It's easy to use and saves me time so I can focus on helping my Clients plan for the future."

Sun eApp is the latest innovation from Sun Life as it continues along its digital transformation journey and accelerates its go-forward digital roadmap.

