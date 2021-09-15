Sun Life Canada takes action to equip every Client with a personalized financial plan

First Canadian organization to introduce Conquest's best-in-class digital financial planning tool across all wealth and insurance service platforms

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life Canada has tapped Conquest Planning Inc. [Conquest] to provide its best-in-class, digital financial planning tool to empower Clients to live their best life supported by a personalized financial plan. Sun Life is the first Canadian organization to introduce the digital tool across all its wealth and insurance service platforms. This means all retail Clients, whether online or working with a Sun Life advisor, and group retirement plan members, will have access to one financial planning tool. This is an important step on Sun Life Canada's digital journey, with a phased roll-out beginning Fall 2021.

"Our goal is to equip every Sun Life Client across Canada with a financial plan," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Distribution. "A financial plan, combined with Sun Life's ability to provide Clients with holistic advice, makes it easier for Canadians to grow and protect their finances. Whether through a self-serve model, working with an advisor, or a combination of both, having a plan in place builds confidence and provides Clients simple, clear steps towards achieving their wealth, health, and protection goals."

"For over 155 years, Sun Life has empowered Canadians to reach their goals, including achieving financial security and living healthier lives," said Véronique Dorval, Senior Vice-President, Client Experience Office, Sun Life. "This new tool will allow us to respond to Clients' evolving needs proactively and faster than ever, while still offering the unmatched expertise of our employees and advisors. Conquest's digital tool will help us stay connected to our Clients across all our wealth and insurance offerings, enabling us to develop a comprehensive profile to fit their individual needs. We are excited to offer this innovative service to Clients and know it will have a real and lasting impact on their financial security."

Conquest's innovative digital application uses artificial intelligence and real-time collaboration capabilities to help Clients set, track, and continuously adjust personalized goals. Conquest's digital tool will also:

Provide a consistent digital experience – Clients, Sun Life advisors, and Financial Services and Retirement Consultants can easily retrieve data from the same platform. Whether a Client is working with a Sun Life advisor or has an individual or group retirement plan, the digital tool will provide a quick, seamless experience, helping Sun Life advisors or Financial Services and Retirement Consultants dedicate more time to providing valuable, holistic advice.

– Clients, Sun Life advisors, and Financial Services and Retirement Consultants can easily retrieve data from the same platform. Whether a Client is working with a Sun Life advisor or has an individual or group retirement plan, the digital tool will provide a quick, seamless experience, helping Sun Life advisors or Financial Services and Retirement Consultants dedicate more time to providing valuable, holistic advice. Offer a simple self-serve interface – Clients (both retail and group retirement plan members) will have access to a simple, visual dashboard, including calculators and 'sandbox scenarios' to help them consider different life events and how they might adjust their long-term plan.

– Clients (both retail and group retirement plan members) will have access to a simple, visual dashboard, including calculators and 'sandbox scenarios' to help them consider different life events and how they might adjust their long-term plan. Be customizable and feature smarter recommendations – Clients can select their goals and are given strategies, recommendations and descriptions that support those goals. Whether they have simple or complex needs, Clients can continue to evolve their digital plan over time.

"At Conquest Planning we believe in the concept of One Plan," said Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer at Conquest Planning. "Each Canadian has unique wishes and our application scales to offer a hyper personalized plan based on the ever-changing needs of each distinct individual. Partnering with Sun Life to ensure all Clients receive a financial plan is an exciting endeavour to truly drive financial wellness to more Canadians."



Financial security is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy. By providing Clients with innovative products and services, we're helping secure their—and their family's—financial future. Sun Life is using new technologies to drive better financial habits. And, by building greater knowledge and confidence, Clients can make better financial decisions today to achieve their goals of tomorrow.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

