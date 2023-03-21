Sun Life will be the front of jersey partner of Canada Basketball's Senior Men's and Women's teams.

The new team jerseys will be officially unveiled later today and will be worn by both teams on the global stage with the upcoming FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 and FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2023 this summer.

As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Canada Basketball, Sun Life and Canada Basketball's sponsorship will focus on promoting physical and mental health and well-being.

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Basketball and Sun Life have entered into a multi-year sponsorship with Sun Life becoming the Official Health and Wellness Partner and new front of jersey sponsor of Canada Basketball.

Sun Life becomes the front of jersey partner of Canada Basketball.

"Sun Life's sponsorship with Canada Basketball reflects our unified passion for helping people live healthier lives," said Milos Vranesevic, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life. "Together, we have the unique opportunity to expand our platform aimed at inspiring and empowering people across Canada to focus on healthy, active living through the power of sport. And, through support of our National Teams, we are equally excited to engage with Sun Life Clients across Asia, beginning in Indonesia and Philippines at the FIBA World Cup. The timing couldn't be better."

The Sun Life logo will appear prominently on the front of Canada's Senior Men's and Women's National Teams game jerseys starting this summer. Canada's Senior Women's National Team begins their Olympic journey by competing in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup starting July 1, 2023. The Canada's Senior Men's National Team will play in the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, starting August 25, 2023, in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

"Today is without a doubt a historic day for Canada Basketball as we're thrilled to welcome Sun Life to our talented roster," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO, Canada Basketball. "When both our Senior Men's and Women's National Teams step onto the court this summer, they'll do so proudly with not only the support of millions of Canadians from across the country, but also a commitment from Sun Life to help ignite our ambitious program objectives. Over the course of the next several years, we're excited to work with Sun Life to continue developing a complimentary, 365-day basketball strategy, which encourages health and wellness for all Canadians."

This sponsorship sees the expansion of Sun Life's basketball portfolio in Canada and furthers Canada Basketball and Sun Life's connection to health and wellness. In 2017 Sun Life became the Toronto Raptors' first jersey patch sponsor and starting in 2022, Sun Life became the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Toronto Raptors. Last year, Sun Life and Canada Basketball teamed up to donate three $10,000 grants to local and regional organizations committed to growing the game of basketball and improving access to organized sports for communities and youth in financial need.

As a global leader in sustainability, Sun Life aspires to improve health and wellness outcomes for all. With this new sponsorship, together Canada Basketball and Sun Life brands will be able to reach more people in Canada and around the world.

This multi-year deal was facilitated by Canada Basketball's sales partnership agency, OVG Canada, which began operations in 2022, with Canada Basketball as its first brand-property client.

About Canada Basketball

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and is recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of the sport of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests, provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of the sport of basketball.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower people in Canada to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community .

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contacts:

Amanda Hardy

Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications, Sun Life Canada

T. 437-239-7798

[email protected]

Matt Walker

Director, Communications & Content

T. 289-244-9993

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.