TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Deepak Chopra 312,237,106 99.3 % 2,179,278 0.7 % Stephanie L. Coyles 309,330,938 98.4 % 5,086,091 1.6 % Ashok K. Gupta 313,049,468 99.6 % 1,366,916 0.4 % M. Marianne Harris 310,049,477 98.6 % 4,367,552 1.4 % David H. Y. Ho 311,484,515 99.1 % 2,931,869 0.9 % Laurie G. Hylton 313,833,622 99.8 % 583,407 0.2 % Helen M. Mallovy Hicks 313,847,855 99.8 % 569,174 0.2 % Marie-Lucie Morin 313,107,785 99.6 % 1,309,244 0.4 % Joseph M. Natale 313,790,735 99.8 % 625,649 0.2 % Scott F. Powers 309,264,817 98.4 % 5,151,567 1.6 % Kevin D. Strain 314,043,880 99.9 % 372,504 0.1 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

