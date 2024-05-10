Sun Life announces election of directors Français

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Deepak Chopra

312,237,106

99.3 %

2,179,278

0.7 %

Stephanie L. Coyles

309,330,938

98.4 %

5,086,091

1.6 %

Ashok K. Gupta

313,049,468

99.6 %

1,366,916

0.4 %

M. Marianne Harris

310,049,477

98.6 %

4,367,552

1.4 %

David H. Y. Ho

311,484,515

99.1 %

2,931,869

0.9 %

Laurie G. Hylton

313,833,622

99.8 %

583,407

0.2 %

Helen M. Mallovy Hicks

313,847,855

99.8 %

569,174

0.2 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

313,107,785

99.6 %

1,309,244

0.4 %

Joseph M. Natale

313,790,735

99.8 %

625,649

0.2 %

Scott F. Powers

309,264,817

98.4 %

5,151,567

1.6 %

Kevin D. Strain

314,043,880

99.9 %

372,504

0.1 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.  

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:                                                                   

Investor Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson                                                                                         

David Garg

Director                                                                                                 

Senior Vice-President, Capital

Corporate Communications                                                               

Management and Investor Relations

T. 226-751-2391                                                                                 

T. 416-408-8649

[email protected]                                                                

[email protected] 

