WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A new three-year partnership between Sun Life and Tribal Wi-Chi-Way-Win Capital Corporation (TWCC) will see more than 175 jobs created in Winnipeg. TWCC will be working with Sun Life to provide Contact Centre services for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). TWCC representatives will be assisting Canadians from coast-to-coast. The partnership will double the size of TWCC's Contact Centre and bring new employment opportunities to the City of Winnipeg and Province of Manitoba.

"This is a true win-win; not only for the organization but also for Manitobans and the Indigenous community. We believe this partnership and our continued engagement with our partners brings us one step closer to achieving economic equality," said Alan Park, Chief Executive Officer of TWCC. "The rippling effects of a partnership like this are profound and we are creating a lasting impact in our community and for our stakeholders. Together we're boosting the economy and creating new equitable job opportunities."

Since the partnership began, TWCC has hired more than 175 people with a commitment that a minimum of 33% of employees identify as Indigenous. TWCC believes in supporting communities through economic development, providing employment opportunities and creating positive economic and social impact.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with an organization that is committed to delivering real and lasting change for the Indigenous community. TWCC has been a pillar in the community, having supported Federal Government programs for the past 22 years. They're experienced and well positioned to help support Sun Life and the CDCP," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "We're proud to be working with TWCC and are driven to find more ways to empower Indigenous businesses across Canada."

This partnership is representative of Sun Life's commitment to Indigenous Nations, organizations and Peoples. Through this partnership, Sun Life and TWCC are focused on the prosperity of Indigenous communities through investments in talent and partners. Together, we are working towards creating strong and more sustainable communities. Learn more about Sun Life's sustainability efforts here.

About the Canadian Dental Care Plan

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is helping make dental care more affordable for Canadian residents who do not currently have access to dental insurance. By the time it's fully implemented, up to nine million uninsured Canadian residents will benefit from the CDCP. Sun Life is the administrator of the plan. More than 2.7 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage under the plan and more than 22,340 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP. This national plan is brightening smiles, helping uninsured Canadians across the country access the oral health care they need.

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan has helped more than one million Canadians to date receive the critical oral health care they need. I am pleased that this new partnership will result in a significantly expanded contact centre team to further support oral health providers and CDCP clients," said The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to reconciliation, our government is always looking for ways to increase the participation of Indigenous businesses," said The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement. "The Canadian Dental Care Plan is delivering on that commitment through a partnership between Sun Life and Tribal Wi-Chi-Way-Win Capital Corporation. In addition to creating good middle-class jobs for Indigenous communities, this partnership will provide an opportunity to make a difference in one of the largest social programs in Canadian history – providing eligible Canadians with the oral health care they deserve."

For more details about the Canadian Dental Care Plan click here.

About TWCC

Tribal Wi-Chi-Way-Win Capital Corporation (TWCC) is 100% Indigenous owned by Five Manitoba Tribal Councils and several Independent Manitoba First Nations. Established in 1993, TWCC provides business services and customer care solutions to clients across Canada. With over 20 years of experience in delivering CX solutions to clients, TWCC provides both inbound and outbound capability and Omni Channel services across the country. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, TWCC has grown to become a multi-business line diversified organization, employing upwards of 350 employees. TWCC explores partnerships with companies and organizations that share similar goals of unification and building capacity in our communities. For more information, please visit www.twcc.ca

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.51 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Contact

Gannon Loftus

Director, Corporate Communications

Sun Life

[email protected]

647-228-8244

Connie Tamoto

Public Relations Director

UpHouse Inc.

[email protected]

431-478-1473 ext. 049

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.