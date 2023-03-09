Sun Life Healthy You is Canada's first online platform that features content and resources from the Toronto Raptors' health experts.

is first online platform that features content and resources from the Toronto Raptors' health experts. By visiting SunLifeHealthyYou.com, people can access advice to empower them on their health journey.

Sun Life and the Toronto Raptors will celebrate the launch with an event for local families and youth at MLSE LaunchPad on March 11 .

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life is proud to announce the launch of Sun Life Healthy You, providing one-of-a-kind health and wellness content from the Toronto Raptors' experts. Featuring the same expertise that keeps elite athletes in top shape and ready to perform, Sun Life Healthy You will help people across Canada live a healthy and balanced life.

Sun Life and Toronto Raptors team up to launch Sun Life Healthy You in Canada

"As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Toronto Raptors, our goal is to empower people to take charge of their health," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "Sun Life Healthy You is a fun and innovative way to provide people with free health and wellness content delivered by Canada's NBA team. This is one of many ways Sun Life is helping people live healthier lives."

Sun Life Healthy You resources cover a wide range of topics. Whether people want to learn more about sleep, nutrition, or exercise, they can now get advice from the Toronto Raptors' physiotherapist, nutritionist, sports psychologist, and trainers.

"Health is really at the centre of everything we do, both on the court and off. The physical and mental heath of our players and staff is crucial – after all, how can you perform at your best if you're not feeling your best?" said Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. "I think it's great that Canadians can benefit from the knowledge of our own health experts, and I'm glad we're able to share those really incredible skills and experiences through Sun Life Healthy You."

In March, Sun Life will launch a national campaign with coach Nick Nurse showcasing the unique content on Sun Life Healthy You and inspiring people to take charge of their health. The campaign aims to reach families across Canada that value an active lifestyle but find it hard to maintain healthy habits while balancing the demands of a busy schedule.

Helping people live healthier lives is one of Sun Life's key sustainability pillars. In 2021, Sun Life announced the creation of Sun Life Health, a new business unit focused on improving health and wellness outcomes for all. To help deliver on this mandate, the expansion of the partnership with the Toronto Raptors will enable Sun Life to reach more people and build awareness of its health offerings. To learn about how Sun Life can help you care for your physical and mental health visit SunLife.ca.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower people in Canada to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community .

