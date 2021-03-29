Sun Life and the Toronto Raptors are helping Canadians take charge of their health

"This is a unique way for our two brands to come together and reinforce the importance of setting goals to stay mentally and physically fit," said Véronique Dorval, Senior Vice-President, Client Experience Office, Sun Life. "A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, this challenge is geared to help Canadians live healthier lives. To build on our passion to promote healthy, active lifestyles, we partnered with the Toronto Raptors in 2014. And, in 2017, became the first official jersey patch sponsor in the team's history."

"Staying both mentally and physically healthy is a top priority for me as an athlete. Each game I play requires me to give it my all, and it takes hard work and dedication," said Raptors forward Chris Boucher. "Whether you're looking to go pro or just get more active, you have to start somewhere. By participating in this challenge, you'll see that incorporating small healthy actions into your week can be fun and will help build healthy habits."

Inspired by Sun Life's 'Let's get you there.' brand campaign, the Sun Life Healthy You Challenge focuses on holistic health. Running on Twitter and Instagram, the challenge will get Canadians moving and motivate them to get healthy. Each challenge aims to raise heart rates or lower stress levels. Each week, participants can find a new challenge on social media:

Week 1 - Get ready to move with 'Basketball Burpees'

Week 2 - Test your balance with the 'Eagle Challenge'

Week 3 - Zen out with 'Basketball Breathing'

Week 4 - Crunch your way through 'Sit-up Sock Shots'

Visit our @SunLifeCA Twitter and Instagram accounts to take part in the challenge. To learn more about how Sun Life can help you improve your financial, physical and mental health, visit sunlife.ca/letsgetyouthere. Sun Life is a proud partner of the NBA, building on our shared mission to promote healthy, active lifestyles.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

