Sun Life and the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay officially open two basketball courts in Lévis and Limoilou

Hoops for My Hometown: Encouraging healthy lifestyles for young people, one court at a time

QUEBEC CITY , Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life and the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay are proud to announce the official opening of the first two basketball courts to be delivered under the Hoops for My Hometown program. The courts are located in L'Anse-Tibbits Park in Lévis and at Patro Roc-Amadour in Limoilou. They will serve as community spaces, encourage young people to stay active and add to the vitality of their neighbourhoods.

Healthy and sustainable communities through sport

Hoops for My Hometown, launched in summer 2023, reflects the two organizations' commitment to young people's physical and mental health. Having high-quality sports facilities close by gives young people a chance to develop essential social skills such as collaboration, teamwork and leadership. Sports then become a springboard to inclusion, health and well-being.

"Together with the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay, we're giving young people a place to get together, grow and share their love of basketball," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. "We hope that successful Hoops for My Hometown initiatives will soon spread to other parts of Quebec and have a lasting impact in the communities."

"Putting new basketball courts in the community helps young people get in the game, socialize and develop healthier lifestyles," said Olivier Tanguay, CEO of the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay. "The work of Hoops for My Hometown is vital to our community."

Courts at the heart of community

The basketball courts opening in Lévis and Limoilou are strategically located near neighbourhoods home to numerous families. The projects incorporate modern, safe facilities for different levels of play, encouraging everyone to join in.

"This fully renovated court is a great gift for our people. I'd like to thank the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay and Sun Life for their vision and their valuable contribution to this inspiring project. It's perfectly aligned with our goal of facilitating access to quality athletic infrastructure in our area," said Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis.

"A huge thank you to the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay and Sun Life for generously supporting Patro Roc-Amadour's new basketball court," said Patro Executive Director Marie-Claude Paré. "The new court will help us establish and bring to life an inclusive environment where our community can grow and thrive through recreational activities for young people."

Sun Life has long been involved in the Canadian basketball scene through its partnerships with Canada Basketball, the Toronto Raptors and the Montreal Alliance. This renews its commitment to promoting health through sports at all skill levels. Hoops for My Hometown targets young people, encouraging a new generation to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

For more information or to submit a project : https://fondationmauricetanguay.com/basketball/ (in French).

About the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay

The Fondation Maurice-Tanguay was created in 1991 to continue the legacy of its founder, business leader and philanthropist Maurice Tanguay. The Foundation's mission is to help special-needs children and their families. Its main fundraiser is the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay Novoclimat House draw, presented by Mercedes-Benz Quebec and Desjardins.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which its Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders live and work, the organization can help build a positive environment for all. Physical and mental health are at the centre of Sun Life's philanthropic efforts. We focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives, no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

Contact

Sun Life Ariane Richard Manager, Public Relations Office of the President, Quebec [email protected] 438-364-6807 Fondation Maurice-Tanguay Mathieu Parent [email protected] 418-847-4411, ext. 4375

