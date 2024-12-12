SUN, FUN, AND SAFETY: NAVIGATING READING WEEK IN MEXICO AND THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Travelling south during reading week, also known as spring break, is a long-standing tradition for Canadian university students—so much so that there are hundreds of movies and television episodes about it.

Picture it now: a group of students enjoying the sun and the beach, having the time of their lives—until something goes sideways.

Photo by Luca Laconelli on Unsplash (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

While real life may not be so dramatic, it is important to set yourself up for success and minimize risks through research, careful planning and common sense.

Do your research

Check out the Government of Canada's destination-specific travel advice and research your destination of choice: the more you know about where you are going, the safer and happier you will be during your travels.

For Canadians, two of the most popular destinations for reading week vacations are Mexico and the United States. Even though those countries share a continent with Canada, it is still important to do your research before going as the laws and risks are not always the same.

Reading week vacations often mean partying, so make sure you take stock of the local laws concerning drugs and alcohol. For example, in both Mexico and the United States, there are severe penalties for the possession, use and trafficking of illegal drugs, including cannabis in some parts. Make sure you don't accidentally leave cannabis in your bag as it is illegal to take it across the border and, depending on your destination, you may also face consequences there.

It is also illegal to bring electronic cigarettes or vaping devices into Mexico, and in the United States, the higher legal drinking age of 21 years means it is illegal for most people of university age to purchase and consume alcohol there.

Be prepared

As much as we all hope that our reading week plans will go off without a hitch, we all know that is not always the case. Remember to:

research and prepare when choosing your destination

register your trip with us so we can contact you in case of an emergency at your destination

check your bags for substances that are illegal to travel across borders with or are illegal at your destination before you leave

stay alert and use a buddy system

Make sure to also take note of the contact information for the nearest Canadian office to your destination and the available consular services that our consular officers can provide in case of physical assault, sexual assault or arrest and detention while you are abroad.

If you require urgent consular assistance, you can contact the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at any time via:

telephone at +1 613 996 8885 (collect calls accepted)

email at [email protected]

SMS at +1 613 686 3658

WhatsApp at +1 613 909 8881

Signal at +1 613 909 8087

