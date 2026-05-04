The Old Port of Montréal is ready to kick off its 2026 summer season

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - This May, the Old Port comes alive with a full summer of activities for everyone on the shores of the St. Lawrence River.

Face 2 Face (May 16) opens the summer lineup with artists going head-to-head in live musical duels on an outdoor dance floor. Next up, Unfaced Open Air (June 13–14) takes over with a night of techno music featuring Vladimir Cauchemar and Vald, before the Hotwheelz Festival (July 1) rounds out the stretch with classic cars and a lively music scene.

For the Montréal Grand Prix, the Old Port goes into full racing mode with two new highlights: an immersive simulation experience powered by Monster (May 21–24) and Audi Street 29 (May 22), which brings together prestigious cars and a Formula 1 demonstration.

One of the season's standout attractions, Infinity Experiences offers a striking dive into a futuristic world with the Black Mirror© Experience. This tech-driven adventure challenges visitors to create their own digital double using revolutionary artificial intelligence. An intriguing experience that leaves no one indifferent! Also new this season: Kaboom bumper cars will be available from May through September at the Bonsecours Pavilion.

The Montréal Science Centre's new Signs of Life exhibition takes visitors deep into the big questions surrounding life in the Universe, with hands-on displays, scientific content and space exploration highlights, including the rare chance to touch an actual moon rock. The Centre rounds out the experience with a rich, family-friendly offer, combining interactive activities, engaging exhibits and pure entertainment that is both genuinely fun and educational, all under one roof.

Summer also brings a full lineup of festivals:

Indian Food Festival & Holi (June 27–28)

(June 27–28) A Taste of the Caribbean (July 9–12)

(July 9–12) Streetfood Festival (July 16–19)

(July 16–19) The Grand Poutinefest (July 22 to August 2)

(July 22 to August 2) Afromonde Festival (August 7 to 9)

(August 7 to 9) Taco Fest Montréal (September 5–7)

(September 5–7) Jackalope Montréal (September 11–13)

Summer at the Old Port has never looked better!

From the Grande Roue de Montréal's panoramic views to river cruises with Bateau-Mouche Montréal, the thrills of SOS Labyrinthe and high-flying fun at Voiles en Voiles, the Old Port offers something for every visitor all summer long.

Thrill seekers can get their fill at Montréal Bungee, MTL Zipline and Saute-Moutons. For a relaxing break, Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau is the place to be. Looking for something even more playful? Mini-Golf Montréal and Le Bateau Fantôme by Navark are both great options.

Summer at the Old Port also means the return of Cirque du Soleil, presenting its show ECHO from May 21 to August 16.

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About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. Home to the Montréal Science Centre--the second most visited science centre in the country--, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, AWS, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal

Media contact: Flore Bouchon, Public Relations, [email protected] | 514-838-4593; Karianne Pelletier, Roy & Turner, [email protected] | 438-823-9325