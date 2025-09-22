NEW! A Fall Fair featuring nearly two dozen rides at Jacques Cartier Pier from October 1 to 26, 2025!

Popular activities transformed for Halloween in October and November: SOS Labyrinthe, MTL Zipline, Montréal Bungee, Mini-Putt Montréal and Trains-Trains.

Menus full of seasonal comfort food served up by eating spots right on site.

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Old Port of Montréal celebrates fall like never before and transforms itself into an immense playground splashed in bold, beautiful colours and filled with experiences to delight the whole family.

This Year's All-New Attraction: The Fall Fair

For the very first time, a colourful carnival air swoops in over Jacques Cartier Pier from Wednesdays to Sundays from October 1st to 26th with nearly two dozen rides to delight the young and young at heart. Find all your fairground favourites like carrousel rides and bumper cars not to mention the Sea Dragon and a haunted house… if you dare! You can also play with Lady Luck with games of chance or put your reflexes to the test with games of skill. A beautiful autumn setting full of colour and sparkling lights, come make wonderful memories together… and take great photos too!

Carnival-goers looking to maximize the moment can take advantage of exclusive rebates from many of our activity partners – just show them your "Unlimited Rides" wristband. Voiles en Voiles invites daredevils to try out their aerial courses with 50% off their Aerial Park or Great Adventure tickets and Écorécréo invites leisure lovers to enjoy a pedal boat or quadricycle ride at half price and cruise around to soak in the beautiful fall landscapes.

Popular Classics All Dressed Up for Halloween

October and November wouldn't be complete without a proper ode to Halloween! Come get lost in a gigantic maze at SOS Labyrinthe cloaked in mystery with their SOS Halloween experience or enjoy a "Bat Flight" at MTL Zipline and get goodies if you're dressed in your Halloween costume.

Looking for Halloween chills and thrills? Try the "Terror Jump" at Montréal Bungee, all decorated with jack-o-lanterns accompanied by a mesmerizing soundscape. Mini-Putt Montréal is also in the Halloween spirit with a haunted mini-putt course, complete with music and a costume contest for those with the flair for it. Even Trains-Trains is in on the fun, dressed up in Halloween colours with free candy for its little travellers on October 25th and 26th.

The Bateau Fantôme ghost ship will be face-painting young sailors who climb aboard on October 4th and 5th and again on October 11th to 13th. Other immersive experiences presented all year round will also be part of the fun, like those featured at the Science Centre and PHI Studio.

Break up the excitement with a soothing experience aboard Bateau-Mouche with special cruises to admire the fall colours as well as dinner cruises on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. The ARTM's river shuttles will be in operation until the end of October to let you enjoy the fresh autumn air on the water. And of course, a Ferris wheel ride on La Grande Roue de Montréal or a spa experience at Bota Bota, spa-sur l'eau are superb ways to take in views of the sparkling skyline and the St. Lawrence River reflecting all the splendour of the season.

Seasonal Delights

Savouring the fall season is also about gathering together for a delicious meal and a series of fall menus will be featured at several eating spots on site. Marché des Éclusiers will serve brunch all day long on Sundays, with spiced lattes, apple waffles, and hot cocktails. Café de la Grande Roue de Montréal, Kwizinn, Café Van Houtte and Ice Crème et Churros will also serve up fall-inspired dishes and beverages to keep you warm on those fresh fall days.

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI and 98.5 FM.

