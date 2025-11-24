The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan rolls in on November 29 with live entertainment, music, a meet-and-greet with Santa, and plenty of festive energy to usher in winter.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - This winter, the Old Port of Montréal transforms into a lively hub where holiday magic meets the season's biggest celebrations. And, as an added draw, visitors can explore the site and enjoy flavour-packed culinary offerings.

The holiday season's official launch

Winter gets underway on November 29 with the eagerly awaited return of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan. The Old Port will transform the stretch between the Montréal Science Centre and Mini-Putt Montréal, in partnership with Tyrolienne MTL Zipline. From noon onward, the site will be buzzing with holiday music, roaming elves, and food trucks offering BeaverTails, churros, and wood-fired pizza.

All day long, visitors can take advantage of 2-for-1 offers at Mini-Putt Montréal and Tyrolienne MTL Zipline, and taste ice cream made with liquid nitrogen at the Science Centre's Human exhibition. Then, between 5 and 7 p.m., the iconic illuminated caravan will arrive, offering visitors a chance to meet and greet Santa. Families can also drop off their letters to Santa on-site, adding an extra touch of holiday magic to the kickoff day.

New Year's Eve celebrations!

On December 31, the Old Port takes centre stage in Montréal's New Year's Eve celebrations with the city's new signature event: Grand Minuit. For the occasion, the iconic site will transform into a vast festive space, where music and fireworks warm up the crowd before a shared midnight countdown. A standout event that brings everyone together to welcome the new year! The event's lineup will be unveiled on November 26.

Experience winter like never before

Winter 2026 marks a new chapter for Bota Bota spa-sur-l'eau, as it welcomes a second boat--an important expansion paired with exclusive holiday-season offerings, including gift cards that invite loved ones to unwind in the heart of the Old Port.

As of November 7, visitors can explore Cercle polaire, presented by Coca-Cola, an outdoor light installation on display until March 7. This northern-inspired landscape, featuring iconic Arctic wildlife, is designed to shed light on the fragility of polar ecosystems and the environmental pressures they face--while giving visitors a chance to immerse themselves in a moment of wonder.

Every Saturday at 6 p.m. until December 27, the lighting of La Grande Roue de Montréal's towering Christmas tree will dazzle visitors of all ages. A must-see holiday experience!

The site will also host the return of a beloved winter staple: Igloofest, which celebrates its 18th edition from January 15 to February 7. Electronic music fans can look forward to a vibrant lineup in a truly one-of-a-kind setting. Learn more here!

Until December 14, thrill-seekers can experience Tyrolienne MTL Zipline before the attraction pauses operations until spring break.

This season, Bateau-Mouche brings back its signature Frosted Domes as part of its Frosted Evenings--an intimate way to enjoy winter views of the St. Lawrence River and unquestionably one of the season's highlights. Experiences Infinity will also draw guests into The Last Stronghold: Carcassonne 1304, the latest addition to its immersive lineup. At the Montréal Science Centre, families can explore all six interactive exhibitions this winter, including the brand-new feature exhibition, FUNNY CREATURES: A Wildy Hair-larious Photo Safari!

A site-wide lineup of winter flavours

Visitors can savour a range of winter-inspired treats that add warm and comforting flavours to their experience.

From November 8 to January 5, La Boîte à crêpes will set up at Jacques-Cartier Quay, offering its full menu of sweet and savoury crêpes, plus a selection of hot and cold beverages.

will set up at Jacques-Cartier Quay, offering its full menu of sweet and savoury crêpes, plus a selection of hot and cold beverages. BeaverTails returns on weekends, then will open every day from December 22 to January 4 . Visitors can enjoy its signature pastries and hot chocolate at the King-Edward entrance.

returns on weekends, then will open every day from . Visitors can enjoy its signature pastries and hot chocolate at the King-Edward entrance. La Cabane à chichi , located in front of Hangar 16, will follow the same schedule as BeaverTails: open on weekends from November 15 to December 21 , then daily from December 22 to January 4 .

, located in front of Hangar 16, will follow the same schedule as BeaverTails: open on from , then daily from . To top it off, Simard Pizzéria will serve its delicious artisanal pizzas right outside the Montréal Science Centre on November 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. Home to the Montréal Science Centre--the second most visited science centre in the country--, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

