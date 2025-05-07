MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -

HEADLINES

Saison estivale 2025 (CNW Group/Old Port of Montréal)

More than 70 events and activities to enjoy at the Old Port of Montréal this summer!

Thrills, spills, and chills on the program with Montréal Bungee, Saute-Moutons, MTL Zipline , and PHI Studio .

The ghost ship Bateau Fantôme by Navark drops anchor with two new adventures: The Ghost Treasure Hunt Cruise and The Twilight Cruise .

All new secrets about the world's most famous dinosaur in the new feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and the film T.REX 3D at the IMAX®TELUS theatre starring the biggest dinosaur of all times!

A tantalizing treasure trove of food festivals like Le Grand PoutineFest, Taco Fest Montréal, A Taste of the Caribbean and more!

The 2025 Summer Season Ready to Kick Off!

The Old Port of Montréal will be buzzing all summer long with all-new experiences and all-new twists on popular classics and it all starts in May! Come explore a festive, engaging site packed with activities that will make your day, your weekend, and your summer! All sorts of fresh, new, and unforgettable experiences will take over the quays to delight, engage and entertain one and all.

Montréal Bungee has set up shop on Conveyors Pier to offer chills and thrills and 210 feet of pure adrenalin with Canada's highest urban bungee jump. Conveyors Pier is also where you'll find Mini-Putt Montréal and its two 9-hole courses. Perfect fun for family and friends along with a unique view of the city skyline.

has set up shop on Conveyors Pier to offer chills and thrills and 210 feet of pure adrenalin with highest urban bungee jump. Conveyors Pier is also where you'll find and its two 9-hole courses. Perfect fun for family and friends along with a unique view of the city skyline. The ghost ship Bateau Fantôme by Navark drops anchor at Jacques Cartier Quay with two unique adventures : The Ghost Treasure Hunt Cruise , an interactive quest for kids ages 3 to 10, and The Twilight Cruise , a peaceful cruise experience on the St. Lawrence .

drops anchor at Jacques Cartier Quay with : , an interactive quest for kids ages 3 to 10, and , a peaceful cruise experience on the . Our food trucks have rolled into an entirely new space at the entrance of King Edward Pier with a lovely shady meal area made possible by our partner, AMEX. Come discover special Caribbean fusion dishes by Kwizinn and artisanal crêpes, sweet and savoury, by La Boîte à Crêpes.

have rolled into an entirely new space at the entrance of King with a lovely shady meal area made possible by our partner, AMEX. Come discover special fusion dishes by and artisanal crêpes, sweet and savoury, by A roaring T. rex experience at the Montréal Science Centre offers you a chance to explore the world of the most famous dinosaur in a special double experience with the new feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and the IMAX® film T.REX 3D starring the largest tyrannosaurus of all times!

at the offers you a chance to explore the world of the most famous dinosaur in a special double experience with the new feature exhibition and the IMAX® film starring the largest tyrannosaurus of all times! PHI Studio is already wowing crowds at King Edward Pier with Life Chronicles, a virtual reality experience taking you back in time to witness 3.5 billion years of evolution on Earth.

Summer is Back Along with the Old Port's Most Popular Favourites

La Grande Roue de Montréal continues to offer sky-high rides with stunning panoramic views of the city and the St. Lawrence while the floating spa Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau welcomes you into a veritable oasis of relaxation. At Clock Tower Beach, local DJs fill the night skies with beats and sounds during fireworks events. Bateau-Mouche offers you extraordinary dinner cruises that never disappoint and Marché des Éclusiers offers you a delightful space to enjoy a uniquely delectable menu featuring local products.

Adventure seekers, head inside the mysterious corridors of SOS Labyrinthe for a treasure hunt filled with surprises inside Hangar 16. More spills and thrills with Saute-Mouton and its wild rides on the Lachine Rapids and a 10-year celebration at Voiles en Voiles with a redesigned aerial obstacle course.

The summer season will also feature big events and attractions including the return of Cirque du Soleil from May 14th to August 24th with one of its popular shows, LUZIA while some of our most popular festivals expand and explore new ground! The Holi Festival of Colours extends over two days this year and will be on site June 21st and 22nd. From July 10th to 13th, A Taste of the Caribbean expands its festival site on Clock Tower Pier to welcome and delight even more visitors. The exquisitely enticing Grand PoutineFest will delight the poutine-curious and poutine connoisseurs alike from July 16th to August 3rd and will now feature musical performances from the likes of Marie-Mai and Jonathan Roy! And don't forget to bring the family and celebrate Canada Day with us at the Old Port on Tuesday, July 1st.

And then there's August, and there's plenty! The Orientalys festival presents a bazaar of traditions and arts from the Orient from August 7th to 10th while Festival AfroMonde dazzles the senses from August 21st to 24th. Street food lovers will be delighted to know that the highly anticipated Taco Fest Montréal will be on site from August 30th to September 1st.

Jackalope will bring back all its excitement from September 12th to 14th with its urban sports competition attracting all kinds of skateboarders, BMXers, and bouldering athletes. Then make way for the Sherrif Festival from September 18th to 21st featuring Western-themed music and festivities. And that's just a taste of this summer's rich and diverse programming!

Learn more and get tickets

There's more! The Montréal Science Centre welcomes adventurers and explorers big and small to its interactive exhibition Nanualuk – Northern Expedition for an immersive quest into the Great Canadian North in search of a mythical polar bear. Embark on in a series of 21 missions where everyone takes part in the story!

Learn more and get tickets

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal

Media Contact: Flore Bouchon, Public Relations Manager, [email protected] | 514 838-4593