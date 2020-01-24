Summer Jobs in Saint-Laurent: It's Time to Apply!

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Borough of Saint-Laurent is looking for dynamic candidates for a stimulating work experience during the 2020 summer season. The application period runs from January 24 to March 15, 2020 (see details of the dates for each position below). Please note that additional jobs may be posted in the following weeks.

Highlights

Every summer, close to 300 young people work for the Borough of Saint-Laurent as part of day camp, sports or aquatic activities (outdoor swimming pools).

Creative people who enjoy working with children and who are comfortable working as a team will have an opportunity for an enriching experience from every point of view!

In order to apply or to obtain more information on available jobs, candidates are invited to consult the Borough of Saint-Laurent's website, by clicking on the "Summer Jobs" button, then on "Emploi étudiant - Emploi d'été - Emploi saisonnier".

At the present time, the list of job openings covers three types of activities:

Recreational activities and summer camps

Day camps: Recreational Activities Coordinator - Registration: January 24 - February 16

Day camps, playgrounds and daycare: Grade 1 Assistant Counsellor (Registration: January 24 - March 1 ) and Grade 2 Assistant Counsellor (Registration: January 24 - February 16 )

and Grade 2 Assistant Counsellor Specialized camps for the integration of disabled children: Specialized Assistant Counsellor - Registration: January 24 - to February 23

Specialized camps in arts, science, sports or outdoor activities: Specialized Assistant Counsellor - Registration: January 24 - February 23

Sports grounds leadership program (Ados de St-Lo): Youth Activities Instructor - Registration: January 24 - February 23

Aquatic activities – Registration: February 3 - March 15

Outdoor pools (2 jobs): lifeguard, wading pool supervisor

Tennis – Registration: January 24 - March 8

Sports instructor

Useful link:

ville.montreal.qc.ca/saint-laurent

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Borough of Saint-Laurent, 514 855-6000, ext. 4342 / [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 825-6231

