Summer is heating up! AMI-tv announces new and returning original series and documentaries to celebrate the season

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Summer at Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is hotter than ever! Today, AMI-tv unveiled new and returning original series and documentary programming to entertain and inform Canadians of all abilities in the coming months.

It all begins with the Season 3 return of the Canadian Screen Award nominated By Hook or By Cook, as Bruce Cook and his friend, Christian Bagg, tackle their biggest adventure yet.

The new AMI-tv series Blind Trust: A Guide Dog's Journey tells the story of the CNIB Guide Dog program. Returning programs to AMI-tv include new seasons of Postcards From, Blind Adventures with Ron Walsh, Our Community and Adaptable Animals and the all-new documentary Everyone Belongs in Nature.

Highlights of AMI-tv's upcoming summer programming include:

June

By Hook or By Cook returns Wednesday, June 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Bruce Cook, a stunt motocross rider who is disabled, wants to help others with disabilities enjoy life's possibilities with unique innovations that he and his friend, Christian, create. In Season 3, Bruce and Christian have spent many years facilitating adrenaline adventures for others. Whether racing on top of mountains or bungee jumping off the highest bridge in British Columbia, they know no fear and no boundaries. What will happen when two people whose passion lies in helping others get an opportunity to do something remarkable for themselves? In addition to this season's eight episodes are two special instalments. Filmed live in front of a studio audience and moderated by AMI's Dave Brown, the episodes feature in-depth discussion about representation, responsibility and being a role model when you are a member of the disability community, as well as never-before-seen footage and surprises. Season 4 of By Hook or By Cook is currently in production. By Hook or By Cook is produced by Render Digital Media. Watch the Season 3 teaser now!

Our Community returns Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

An all-new season of Our Community once again highlights the people, places, organizations, or things that have made life more enjoyable for Canadians with a disability. Upcoming episodes follow young adults who are partially sighted as they participate in a fashion show, Canada's first medical daycare for children and The Capital City Condors, a hockey team Canadians of all abilities can play for. Our Community episodes are produced by such companies as Ascent Films, Honey Cut Studios and Bamboo Shoots.

Everyone Belongs in Nature debuts Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Everyone Belongs in Nature takes a look at the creation of Power To Be's new world-leading accessible facility through the perspective of Marnie and Adam, two of its participants. Everyone Belongs in Nature is produced by M1 Films.

July

Blind Adventures with Ron Walsh returns Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Join outdoors enthusiast Ron Walsh, who is blind, as he and his friends explore Saskatchewan and all of the exciting locations the province has to offer. Blind Adventures with Ron Walsh is produced by Thomega Entertainment.

Blind Trust: A Guide Dog's Journey debuts Tuesday, July 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Blind Trust: A Guide Dog's Journey tells the story of the CNIB Guide Dog program. From being raised on a farm in rural Manitoba, to training in Carleton Place near Ottawa, a guide dog's journey is quite an adventure! Blind Trust: A Guide Dog's Journey is produced by HalterMedia.

Adaptable Animals returns Tuesday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Adaptable Animals looks at the world of animals with disabilities, and the advances in veterinary medicine that provide them with prosthetics, thanks to the specialized work of Janice Olynich. Adaptable Animals is produced by Mountain Road Productions.

Postcards From returns Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

New host, new adventures! Join Therese Estacion, poet and member of the disability community, as she embarks on a multisensory journey, revealing a secret side to Canada we taste, touch, smell, see and hear for the first time. Postcards From is produced by Black Rhino Creative.

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI.ca or the AMI-tv App.

