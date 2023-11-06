TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Jonathan Taylor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Sucro Limited ("Sucro" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUG), along with his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX")., to open the market and celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. To learn more, visit: www.sucro.us.

