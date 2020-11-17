Successful Launch With AGLC Marks NPi's Entry to Canadian Gaming Market

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi") is proud to announce its successful launch into the Canadian market through its new agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC"). Contracted as the operator of AGLC's program, PlayAlberta.ca, NPi deployed its cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and its top performing game content on September 30, 2020.

AGLC PlayAlberta.ca online portal (CNW Group/NeoPollard Interactive)

This complex deployment marks the beginning of Alberta's only regulated online gambling website. NPi's advanced NeoSphere platform fulfilled AGLC's vision to bring a world class online gambling entertainment solution to Alberta, while ensuring flexibility for the further evolution of AGLC's program.

"PlayAlberta.ca is another way AGLC is implementing its promise to generate revenues for the benefit of Albertans," said Alain Maisonneuve, President and CEO of AGLC. "AGLC is excited to work with NPi and apply their vast experience as we provide a regulated online gambling website that will offer players expanded entertainment options with integrated responsible gambling features and generate revenue to support valuable programs and services Albertans rely on every day."

NPi has also implemented a full suite of managed services for AGLC ranging from revenue-generating activities to enhancing the player experience. NPi is focused on a strong customer experience, which includes Customer Engagement Marketing and NPi's Customer Support Centre, which provides real-time player support through phone, chat, and email. Additionally, NPi's Compliance service enhanced its monitoring, reporting and data collection policies to comply with the rigorous reporting requirements published by Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

PlayAlberta.ca offers players a range of digital content including casino style games, plus NPi's industry-leading eInstant games. Future offerings include lottery, a full sportsbook, poker, bingo and live table games — ensuring that PlayAlberta.ca will maintain a competitive edge throughout its evolution. The website also incorporates AGLC's GameSense responsible gambling program, which offers players tools and resources to make healthy and informed gambling choices.

"NPi is delighted to celebrate the launch of this exciting offering alongside our partners at AGLC," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "NPi's growth into the broader North American market exhibits how committed we are to providing the best and most profitable iLottery solutions. We look forward to continuing to evolve PlayAlberta.ca in support of returning revenue to the citizens of Alberta."

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated partners to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames S.à r.l.—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; Moti Malul, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 1-734-353-4275, E-mail: [email protected]; Liz Siver, General Manager, Telephone: 734-294-1695, E-mail: [email protected]