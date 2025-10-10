OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today is World Egg Day, a global celebration of the mighty egg and the remarkable farmers who produce them. To mark the day, Egg Farmers of Canada is shining a spotlight on the 1,270 Canadian egg farmers and farm families from coast to coast who are proud to work together to provide fresh, local, high-quality eggs to their fellow Canadians.

"World Egg Day is a special day to celebrate the nutritious and versatile egg. Here in Canada, it's a chance to recognize the dedication of Canada's egg farmers for their ongoing commitment to producing this essential food item and to strengthening our domestic food system," said Roger Pelissero, third generation egg farmer and Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "I speak from the heart when I say that egg farming is a passion--and farmers from coast to coast work hard every day to deliver the eggs that consumers want and enjoy. This World Egg Day, join me in honouring the many important contributions of Canadian egg farmers within our communities and acknowledging their efforts to deliver a safe, reliable supply of egg across Canada."

As part of the global celebration, Egg Farmers of Canada has unveiled a special World Egg Day video featuring several Canadian egg farmers and the pride they have for producing eggs. Canadians are invited to join in on the celebrations by sharing their love for eggs and appreciation for Canadian egg farmers using the hashtag #WorldEggDay. Visit eggfarmers.ca/worldeggday to watch the video.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of 1,270 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About World Egg Day

World Egg Day was established in 1996, when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year. This special day raises awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and the role they play in feeding families across the globe. This year, World Egg Day falls on Friday, October 10, 2025.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada

