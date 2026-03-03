OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) is thrilled to be named one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers. It is the 14th consecutive time the organization has been recognized for its leadership in fostering an exceptional workplace in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area. Winners are evaluated on a range of criteria, including workplace environment, benefits, employee development and community engagement.

An employee-centric workplace culture that encourages collaboration, values feedback and fosters a sense of community defines what it’s like to work at Egg Farmers of Canada. (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

EFC was selected for its employee-centric workplace culture that encourages collaboration, values feedback and fosters a sense of community. This approach to HR is anchored in many longstanding initiatives that support team members and a willingness to adapt programs to keep in step with best-in-class practices. EFC offers a competitive total employee package, paid time off for volunteering and professional development opportunities. In 2025, stay interviews were rolled out, as well as performance review system enhancements to support a well-defined approach for setting goals and capturing employee feedback.

"A fundamental part of our corporate ethos is the profound value we place on collaboration and nurturing strong connections across our team. It is our employees' hard work and dedication that allows us to tackle our tough issues and deliver on our mission," said Drew Black, Chief Executive Officer of EFC. "You can feel the sense of community when you walk into our office, and I firmly believe our ability to work together is the key to our collective success. This honour is in recognition of our strong team and their many important contributions to our sector."

With more than 70 full-time staff, EFC fosters strong connections across departments and with a broad range of stakeholders and partners. This collaborative approach empowers staff to work together, supporting measures that enable market responsiveness, research, sustainability, marketing and a large range of innovative programs. These efforts deliver a stable supply of safe, nutritious eggs and enhance the food security of Canadian communities.

This National Capital Region's Top Employers recognition reaffirms EFC's dedication to its people. The Ottawa-based organization also holds the title of one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital and is part of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Hall of Fame.

About EFC

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of 1,270 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

