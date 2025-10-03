Downtown Diner event celebrates Canadian farmers and the food they produce

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A special event took place this week to celebrate Canadian food and the farmers who make substantial contributions to our national food system. Parliamentarians and the Ottawa community were invited to attend the Downtown Diner, a pop-up event on Sparks Street, where they enjoyed snacks made with fresh, local ingredients. The event highlighted farmers' commitment to feeding Canadians and their pivotal role in strengthening the nation's food self-sufficiency and security.

Farmers representing the Canadian dairy, chicken, turkey, hatching egg and egg sectors took part in the event, answering questions about farming and agriculture, and discussing government policies and the vital role of supply management in maintaining a strong Canadian agricultural sector.

Through the system of supply management, more than 14,295 Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers provide access to high-quality food for Canadians.1 These sectors support 430,978 Canadian jobs, contribute $45.13 billion to Canada's GDP and deliver $14.86 billion in tax revenue annually.2 Supply management supports both urban and rural communities, delivering a reliable supply of these key food staples. These efforts help maintain local infrastructure and bring important stability to domestic food supply chains and the overall economy.

Hosted by Dairy Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada, the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers and Egg Farmers of Canada, the Downtown Diner is just one of the many ways that Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers are helping Canadians learn about where their food comes from and how they support a strong Canadian food system. Visit eggfarmers.ca , chickenfarmers.ca , turkeyfarmersofcanada.ca , dairyfarmersofcanada.ca and chep-poic.ca to learn more.

About Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing the farmers on over 9,000 Canadian dairy farms. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Visit dairyfarmersofcanada.ca for more information.

About Chicken Farmers of Canada

Chicken Farmers of Canada represents over 2,800 chicken farmers from coast to coast, and ensures that the chicken that reaches Canadian's tables is trusted, preferred, and sustainable Canadian chicken. Visit chickenfarmers.ca for more information.

About Turkey Farmers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) is a national organization representing Canada's 510+ turkey farmers. Created in 1974 under the federal Farm Products Agencies Act, the Agency encourages cooperation throughout the Canadian turkey industry, promotes the consumption of turkey meat, and oversees the supply management system for turkey in Canada. Visit turkeyfarmersofcanada.ca for more information.

About the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers

Founded in 1986, the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP) represents 225 farmers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Our mission is to continue to grow a profitable broiler hatching egg industry in Canada in order to ensure a strong, efficient and competitive industry and a dependable supply of quality broiler hatching eggs to the Canadian chicken industry. Visit chep-poic.ca for more information.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of 1,270 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

