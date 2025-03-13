The J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive leasing industry standard when it comes to recognizing the vehicle segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) after four years for mass market vehicles and after three years for premium vehicles.

The Subaru WRX continues to feature a 2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine with 271 horsepower, symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and long-travel suspension to keep the WRX close to its heralded rally roots.

The Crosstrek continues to be a Canadian favourite. Sleek looks, updated technology, increased comfort, and a higher level of refinement and ergonomics help Crosstrek continue to be SCI's best-selling model.

"Providing long-lasting value to our customers is a key part of our strategic planning," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "It is encouraging to continue to receive residual value awards, demonstrating our constant achievement in this area."

