Global debut at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show

The sixth generation Impreza features a sportier 5-door design, a 10-percent stiffer chassis and improved performance

New RS trim level equipped with 2.5-litre 182 hp SUBARU BOXER engine

11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK infotainment display

Improved EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard

Available wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. today revealed to the world the all-new 2024 Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth generation Impreza receives an all-new design, improved performance, enhanced safety features, and updated multimedia technology. Also new for 2024 is the RS trim featuring a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine, exclusive 18-inch wheels, and unique exterior and interior elements.

SUBARU UNVEILS ALL-NEW 2024 SUBARU IMPREZA (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.) SUBARU UNVEILS ALL-NEW 2024 SUBARU IMPREZA (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The Impreza debuted 30 years ago at the 1992 Los Angeles Auto Show, offering customers a value-packed compact car with available Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive. A pioneer in the compact car segment, Impreza was the only vehicle at the time to offer all-wheel drive. The Impreza also laid the foundation for the legendary WRX, the performance car with rally championships that span four decades.

The 2024 Impreza lineup receives a sporty new look and comes standard with the latest generation of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for the first time on Impreza and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The system also offers on-screen controls for audio, climate control, and vehicle features.

For 2024, the Impreza model line has a greater emphasis on the vehicle's sportiness, versatility, and capability. The Impreza is now available in Convenience, Touring, and new RS and Sport-tech trim levels.

Performance and Handling

The 2024 Impreza has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle. Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offering a faster response time, more agile handling, and better cornering. The all-wheel-drive system is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring that, combined, delivers excellent traction and agility.

The Convenience and Touring trims are equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The new RS and Sport-tech upgrades to a 2.5-litre BOXER engine delivering an impressive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The Touring, RS, and Sport-tech trims feature an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The 2024 Impreza also receives a version of the WRX sports car's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, offering a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

Touring and higher trim levels are equipped with the SI-Drive performance management system and larger wheels. Touring trim receives a Canadian-exclusive 17-inch wheel design while RS and Sport-tech receive 18-inch alloy wheels. A sport-tuned suspension maximizes performance and handling.

New Design and Updated Chassis

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2024 Impreza has been enhanced with 10 per cent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction combined with additional structural adhesives (from 8 metres to 27 metres) contributes to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin.

The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. A focused effort on reducing sounds within specific frequency ranges resulted in a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The modern, clean interior design features a prominent centre information display with highly visual controls as well as ample head and leg room and storage space.

Safety

Standard on all 2024 Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates smoother, faster, and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can now identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies brakes to avoid collisions

Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h.

Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Sport-tech features DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System for the first time in Impreza, utilizing a camera angled at the driver's face and facial recognition software to monitor fatigue or lack of attention. Working in harmony with Subaru EyeSight, this state-of-the-art system was developed to address the persistent issue of traffic accidents caused by distraction or fatigue.

Throughout its 30-year history, Impreza has received safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The outgoing Subaru Impreza was named a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK. This marks the 15th consecutive year the compact car has earned this award (2007-2022) and includes the highest possible rating of "Superior" for frontal crash prevention from IIHS. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2024 Impreza will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Comfort and Convenience

All trim levels feature power door locks, windows and side mirrors, welcome lighting, Remote Keyless Access, heated front seats, and 60/40 folding rear seats. The vehicle's climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats, (vs. entire cabin) for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone heating/cooling control is standard across the model line.

The Touring trim adds heated steering, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and fog lights.

RS and Sport-tech gain a Harman Kardon 10-speaker system, wireless charger, power moonroof, and 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support. Sport-tech gains leather seating surfaces.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment system is available for Impreza. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a central information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rear vision camera, SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free trial), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates. Sport-tech trim features integrated GPS navigation.

The available SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, and Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator.

2024 Impreza RS

The RS marks the return of the model's premier enthusiast-focused trim level. The 2.5 RS debuted in 1998 and was the precursor to the WRX in the U.S. Market. The new RS trim level comes standard with a powerful 2.5-litre BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The RS trim offers unique exterior trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish; dark gray finish on the front grille, side spoilers, side mirrors, upgraded LED headlights, and LED fog lights.

The cabin of the RS is further distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fibre interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and carpeted floormats featuring the RS logo. The RS also includes aluminum alloy pedals and rear USB charge ports.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]