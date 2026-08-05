SUBARU TO ENTER CAPTIVE FINANCE BUSINESS IN CANADA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Subaru Corporation (SBR) and Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) today announced that Subaru will enter the captive finance business to provide financing directly to SCI customers and dealers, further bolstering Subaru's key Canadian operations.

SCI also announced it will continue its partnership with long-term financial partner Toyota Credit Canada Inc. (TCCI) to supply financial services through the transition, providing continuity for existing customers and dealers through Subaru Financial Services by TCCI. Subaru customers with existing loans and leases will not be affected by the changeover. Subaru plans to begin supplying a full range of financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floorplan financing, with a target operating date of 2030.

Yoichi Hori, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru Canada, Inc.: "Entering the captive finance business will help us support our sales division and our dealers more closely, and by strengthening our relationship directly with our Canadian customers, we will provide long-term value for our shareholders and partners. This is a strategic opportunity to create a new platform for future growth and continue our focus on customer loyalty.

Aaron Wisel, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Subaru Canada, Inc.: "Subaru Canada is taking all the right steps to grow sales and increase market share. Establishing this new captive finance business will help us accelerate our sales goals for Canada, while also developing even stronger relationships with our dealers and customers. This will enable us to work more directly with our customers, providing new opportunities to enhance the customer and dealer experience. We are committed to building this new platform for lasting success, positioning Subaru Canada at the forefront of industry growth."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on socials.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]