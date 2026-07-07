SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING OF 2027 ALL-ELECTRIC SUBARU UNCHARTED; STARTING AT $40,995 MSRP

Powered by an available 77.0-kWh, high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the Subaru Uncharted offers impressive range within the lineup. Uncharted Sport and GT models are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode, a range of up to 438 kilometres** in ideal conditions, and 338 horsepower. For buyers focused on affordability and range, front-wheel drive and front-wheel drive long-range Uncharted models will be available. The long-range model provides a range of up to 496 kilometres** in ideal conditions and 221 horsepower.

A standard NACS charge port with speeds up to approximately 150 kW in ideal conditions* ensures convenient and fast charging options at multiple charging stations nationwide. In cold weather conditions, the Uncharted can recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes in ideal conditions* thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system. At home, a fast 11-kW onboard charger offers easy access to both level one and level two charging compatibility.

The Uncharted also includes a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technologies for enhanced safety, including available Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

The 2027 Subaru Uncharted emphasizes its usability and performance with clean, sporty lines, while retaining efficient packaging for up to five passengers. Up front, it features Subaru's electric-model lighting signature, shared with the 2027 Solterra and Trailseeker, with distinctive, weather-resistant headlamps and a six-star illuminated logo.

At the rear, the sleek combination lamps, black badging, high beltline, and seamless rear design, complemented by a silver-painted lower rear fascia, enhance the visual presence of the Uncharted. Low-profile roof rails on all-wheel-drive models add more options for carrying gear.

Inside, the 2027 Subaru Uncharted features a standard 14-inch touchscreen for infotainment, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Dual wireless smartphone chargers in the front centre console are standard, and dual USB-C chargers for rear seat passengers help keep devices powered for long journeys.

The airy cabin is punctuated with sharp horizontal lines, exclusive orange interior accents, soft-touch materials, and available Subaru StarTex interior upholstery on Uncharted Sport and GT. Rear passengers enjoy ample legroom, comparable to that of the Subaru Crosstrek, and heated outboard rear seats are standard on Uncharted GT.

The 2027 Uncharted will be available at dealerships late 2026.

Trim MSRP EVP FWD $40,995 $44,152 FWD LR $44,995 $48,152 Sport $47,995 $51,152 GT $49,995 $53,152 Estimated Vehicle Price includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and

excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

*Charging times and capacities are estimated based on ideal conditions and infrastructure. In cold weather, charging time will increase and charging capacity will decrease. Charging may not be possible when the battery is overly cold. Drive battery conditions, charger specifications, charging infrastructure and charging frequency can also negatively affect charging. See owner's manual for details.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. Range is an estimate based on preliminary factory testing and is not official according to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) government Fuel Consumption Guide (FCG) parameters. Range will be updated after final testing is completed by Subaru.

***May qualify for up to $5,000 in government incentives in some provinces.

Incentives information is provided for informational purposes only. Incentives are offered and administered by the respective governments and are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. We do not guarantee and make no representation on your eligibility for incentives or on the actual amounts. Conditions and limitations apply.

Incentives amounts are based on the type of purchase or term of your lease. For cash purchases and finance contracts, incentives are applied to the retail price after applicable fees and taxes. For lease contracts, and for calculation purposes only, a before tax incentive amount is applied. In some provinces, the provincial incentive is to be redeemed by qualifying customers after purchase/lease only.

For more details, consult the governmental incentives administrators.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on all social platforms.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected] | Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected] | Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]