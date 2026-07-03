SUBARU CANADA RECORDS BEST JUNE EVER

News provided bySubaru Canada Inc.
Jul 03, 2026, 13:30 ET
- Crosstrek retails 3,041 units, and Forester retails 1,823 units for their best-ever June
- Subaru retails 6,485 units in June
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), scored a goooooal in June, selling 6,485 units in June for a 17.6 per cent increase over June 2025 and marking the company's best June ever. These results account for 34,758 units sold year-to-date.
The Canadian-favourite Crosstrek, an AutoTrader Award winner for the past three years, sold 3,041 units for its best-ever June, highlighting the perfect blend of safety, capability, and right-sized versatility.
An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV with safety, functionality, and adaptability at the core. The family-friendly Forester recorded its best-ever June, with 1,823 units sold.
"This is a perfect start to the summer months," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Yoichi Hori. "We are humbled that so many have chosen our cars to be their trusted partner in life's adventures.
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June 2026
|
6,485
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Month's actual
|
5,515
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Previous year (same month)
|
970
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Difference
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17.6 %
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MTD sales vs. STLY
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34,758
|
2026 YTD
|
39,512
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2025 YTD
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-4,754
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Difference
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-12.0 %
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YTD sales vs. STLY
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19,067
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Q2 2026
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21,327
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Q2 2025
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-2,260
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Difference
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-10.6 %
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Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.
SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.
Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]
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