SUBARU IMPROVES VALUE WITH 2027 SOLTERRA PRICING; STARTING MSRP OF $47,995

Touring

Starting at $47,995, the Solterra Touring comes well equipped inside and out. It features distinct six-LED daytime running lights with LED headlights positioned underneath with Automatic High Beams. Cladding is available in body colour or a contrasting black depending on the exterior colour chosen with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. EyeSight Driver Assist Technologies comes standard with a host of features to increase safety including Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking, Emergency Driving Stop Assist and Emergency Steering Assist.

Inside, the safety continues with DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System to ensure the driver's eyes stay on the road at all times. Leather adorns the tilt-adjustable and telescopic steering wheel and the front seats are heated. All seating surfaces are finished in a StarTex material and dual wireless phone chargers come standard with USB-C ports featured in the front and rear.

Limited

Building on the Touring trim, the Solterra Limited gains a roofline spoiler and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels for enhanced exterior styling, as well as power-adjustable, power-folding, and heated door mirrors with LED puddle lights. Inside, silver accent stitching is throughout the cabin while the rear outboard seats and steering wheel gain heating. An auto-dimming rearview mirror improves nighttime visibility, and the added panoramic view monitor provides 360-degree viewing around the vehicle at all times. For added convenience, a hands-free kick sensor is added to the power liftgate and Advanced Park is added to the suite of driver assist systems. A premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is included. The Limited trim, packed with added features, starts at $49,995.

Premier

To round out the trim levels and capping out at a starting price of $53,995, the Solterra Premier gets a gloss black hood accent, panoramic fixed glass roof with retractable sun shade, ventilated front seats, a smart rearview mirror, tonneau cargo cover, and a washer for the smart rearview camera mirror.

The 2027 Solterra is available at dealerships nationwide later this year.

Trim MSRP EVP Touring $47,995 $51,152 Limited $49,995 $53,152 Premier $53,995 $57,152

Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

*Charging times and capacities are estimated based on ideal conditions and infrastructure. In cold weather, charging time will increase and charging capacity will decrease. Charging may not be possible when the battery is overly cold. Drive battery conditions, charger specifications, charging infrastructure and charging frequency can also negatively affect charging. See owner's manual for details.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. Range is an estimate based on preliminary factory testing and is not official according to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) government Fuel Consumption Guide (FCG) parameters. Range will be updated after final testing is completed by Subaru.

***May qualify for up to $5,000 in government incentives in some provinces.

Incentives information is provided for informational purposes only. Incentives are offered and administered by the respective governments and are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. We do not guarantee and make no representation on your eligibility for incentives or on the actual amounts. Conditions and limitations apply.

Incentives amounts are based on the type of purchase or term of your lease. For cash purchases and finance contracts, incentives are applied to the retail price after applicable fees and taxes. For lease contracts, and for calculation purposes only, a before tax incentive amount is applied. In some provinces, the provincial incentive is to be redeemed by qualifying customers after purchase/lease only.

For more details, consult the governmental incentives administrators.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social platforms.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]