Subaru's first all-electric vehicle, Solterra

The newest addition to the Subaru SUV lineup in BEV form

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Corporation today unveiled the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) Solterra. In developing Solterra, the brand's first BEV to be launched globally, Subaru aimed to exceed the various customer expectations for BEVs and make it a practical vehicle so that customers can choose it comfortably and confidently, as the vehicle will be the cornerstone of Subaru's future BEVs. At the same time, as a Subaru SUV, Subaru aimed to make it a vehicle that existing Subaru customers can feel is truly a Subaru.

By filling it with new values that a BEV can offer and the value of "enjoyment and peace of mind" that Subaru has cultivated over many years, Solterra has been built as an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package that can be used with peace of mind. Much like the existing Subaru SUV models.

Exterior and Interior

The seamlessly shaped hexagon grille expresses the energy efficiency of a BEV. The body with the horizontal axis starting from that hexagon and the dynamic fenders bulging out from the inside show the strength of an SUV.

Low instrument panel and top-mounted meters, a first for Subaru, located on the instrument panel and visible above the steering wheel realize the spacious interior.

e-SUBARU Global Platform

Utilizing the know-how cultivated with the highly recognized Subaru Global Platform, we have jointly developed the e-Subaru Global Platform together with Toyota Motor Corporation as a BEV-dedicated platform.

The e-Subaru Global Platform enables a driving experience with superior driving dynamics that brings high stability and handling that responds linearly to the driver's steering operation.

High-capacity battery packs are placed under the floor as it is a BEV, and by utilizing this battery as part of the structure, a low center of gravity and high body strength and rigidity is achieved.

Driving Performance and AWD System

Solterra has adopted a new system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors. Taking advantage of the expertise in AWD technology precisely controlling all four tires that Subaru has accumulated over many years, Solterra provides an agile response of the electric motors and flexible driving force distribution between front and rear. This allows Solterra to fully utilize the grip of the four wheels and offers a driving experience with confidence and peace of mind.

Like the other Subaru SUV models, Solterra features the X-MODE AWD control system that enhances the sense of security on rough roads. By adding the new Grip Control function, which enables the vehicle to run at a constant speed while stabilizing the vehicle even on rough roads, the capability is further enhanced.

Safety

By devising the skeleton shape of each part of the body and optimizing the material strength, Solterra achieves both weight reduction and superior collision safety at the same time.

In the event of a collision, the structure that transfers the load to multiple body skeletons efficiently absorbs collision energy. It protects not only the vehicle occupants but also protects the high-voltage equipment in the BEV system.

Solterra takes an important role for Subaru, with the company aiming at "delivering happiness to all," to face the challenges of global warming and climate change and continue to deliver smiles in the future.

The vehicle has been jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, which entered a new business and capital alliance in September 2019. They brought together technologies and bits of knowledge that are the expertise of each under the slogan "Let's make ever-better cars together" and the engineers of both companies developed it together while engaging in a friendly rivalry.

Learn more when the Subaru Solterra debuts at the LA Auto Show on November 17, 2021.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

