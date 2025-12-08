Forester retails 1,625 units for best-ever November

Subaru retails 5,048 units in November

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), turned up the heat as the temperature dropped, selling 5,048 units in November. These results account for 65,570 units sold year-to-date, marking a 3.5 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV with safety, functionality, and adaptability at the core. The family-friendly Forester recorded its best-ever November, with 1,625 units sold.

"The Forester proposes a safe, dependable, and capable option for Canadian families," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We are humbled that so many have chosen our cars to be their trusted partner in life's adventures."

November 2025 5,048 Month's actual 5,522 Previous year (same month) -474 Difference -8.6 % MTD sales vs. STLY 65,570 2025 YTD 63,379 2024 YTD 2,191 Difference 3.5 % YTD sales vs. STLY 10,470 Q4 2025 10,887 Q4 2024 -417 Difference -3.8 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.

