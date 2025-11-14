Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and Impreza drivers to enjoy complimentary three years of SiriusXM, standard on select 2026 model year trims

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced that Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is the latest automaker to participate in its new three-year extended trial program, bringing even greater value to Subaru customers across the country.

Beginning with select 2026 model year vehicles, Subaru drivers will receive a three-year trial subscription to SiriusXM's leading audio entertainment service, included at no additional cost. The extended trial will come standard on select Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and Impreza trims, providing new Subaru owners with seamless access to SiriusXM's lineup of ad-free music, talk, news, sports, and comedy channels. The trial is automatically activated upon vehicle purchase, with no action required by the customer.

"We are proud to continue growing our strong relationship with Subaru Canada through this new extended trial offering," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Subaru has long been a valued partner, and with this three-year trial, we're giving their customers the opportunity to enjoy SiriusXM's unmatched variety of premium content for longer than ever before. This program exemplifies our shared commitment to enhancing the in-vehicle experience for Canadian drivers."

"Subaru is dedicated to providing our customers with vehicles and experiences that go above and beyond," said Floyd Jones, Vice President, Sales, Subaru Canada. "By including a complimentary three-year SiriusXM trial on select models, we're ensuring that our drivers have instant access to world-class entertainment from the moment they get behind the wheel. This collaboration with SiriusXM delivers meaningful value and reflects our shared focus on quality and innovation."

SiriusXM's three-year extended trial program is designed to help automakers and dealers provide long-term listening enjoyment to their customers by including the service directly with new vehicle purchases. This initiative reinforces SiriusXM's position as the leading provider of premium in-vehicle audio entertainment in Canada.

With more than twenty years of expertise in-vehicle, only SiriusXM offers a premium listening experience perfect for listeners on the road, on the go, and at home. With the three-year Extended Service Subscription, new car buyers can experience SiriusXM integrated seamlessly into their vehicle and extended through the SiriusXM app, unlocking access to even more exclusive content. Subscribers can enjoy new programming launches year-round, as well as new features and updates both in the SiriusXM app as well as over-the-air in select newer vehicles to continually enhance and optimize their listening experience over time.

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit SiriusXM.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music, premier sports talk and live events, comedy, news, podcasts, and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

