MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), had a great start to the final quarter of the year, closing October strongly as it retailed 5,422 units. These results account for 60,522 units sold year-to-date, marking a 4.6 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

The family-friendly Forester and stalwart in the Subaru lineup recorded its best month ever, with 2,670 units sold. An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV with safety, capability, and versatility at the core.

The Impreza showed solid growth as well, with 449 units sold during the month. This result for the compact hatch exceeded October 2024 sales by 97.8 per cent.

"Our award-winning dealer network is the secret to our success," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "These successful October results are a testament to their dedication and hard work."

October 2025 5,422 Month's actual 5,365 Previous year (same month) 57 Difference 1.1 % MTD sales vs. STLY 60,522 2025 YTD 57,857 2024 YTD 2,655 Difference 4.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,422 Q4 2025 5,365 Q4 2024 57 Difference 1.1 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

