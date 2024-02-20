New tS trim level

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now offered with a manual transmission

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. today announced pricing and the revised lineup of the 2024 BRZ 2+2 sports car. For the new model year, the BRZ is now available in three different trim levels – BRZ, Sport-tech, and the all-new tS. Sport-tech is available in both manual and automatic transmission. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on BRZ equipped with a manual transmission. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. All 2024 Subaru BRZ models will include EyeSight as standard equipment.

Starting at $31,895, BRZ comes standard with a 2.4-litre direct injection Subaru BOXER engine good for 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels with a TORSEN limited-slip rear differential to support spirited driving. The entry BRZ trim comes with many performance-focused items such as a 6-speed close-ratio transmission, ventilated front and rear brake discs, aluminum hood and roof for weight savings, dual-tip high-performance exhaust, aluminum alloy pedals, sport bucket style seats, and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster with drive-mode dependant display screens. Styling carries over and includes fully automatic LED headlights with High-Beam Assist, LED combination taillights, a trunk integrated lip spoiler, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and an undeniable coupe shape.

Inside, BRZ features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link (3-month free trial), automatic dual-zone climate control, 6-speaker audio system, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake, red accent stitching, silver trim accents, and premium cloth seating surfaces.

Moving into the Sport-tech trim, starting at $34,895 with a manual transmission, Subaru STARLINK connected services are added (3-year free trial), as well as Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection with Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED steering responsive headlights, heated front seats adorned in leather and Ultrasuede, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. The wheels grow to 18 inches and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 performance summer tires.

Sport-tech is the only trim for 2024 where an automatic transmission is offered and includes Reverse Automatic Braking, remote engine start and stop and remote climate control through Subaru STARLINK, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters with a 6-speed manual mode, and Sport and Snow transmission modes. Sport-tech with an automatic transmission starts at $36,695.

The BRZ tS, starting at $36,295, comes equipped with iron steering knuckles, STI-tuned front Hitachi dampers and re-tuned rear dampers to maximize its lightweight, ultra-low centre of gravity and precision handling, resulting in greater flexibility and better control and stability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front calipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear calipers and larger pads and rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel.

Externally, the BRZ tS is distinguished by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish. A red BRZ badge is integrated into the headlights and the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are finished in a unique dark grey.

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin switches from red to contrasting blue stitching and seat accents. The iconic STI logo is displayed on the red starter button and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also updated with tS-exclusive red accents.

The 2024 BRZ is on sale now at dealerships nationwide.

Trim Level Transmission MSRP EVP* BRZ 6MT $31,895 $34,423 Sport-tech 6MT $34,895 $37,423 tS 6MT $36,295 $38,823 Sport-tech (AT) 6AT $36,695 $39,223

* Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP plus freight and PDI, air conditioning surcharge, maximum Tire Resource Recovery Environmental Fee, maximum dealer administration and documentation fees, and maximum other fees and levies where applicable. Other taxes (including, where applicable, GST and PST or HST), license, insurance and registration are extra.

